Limited Time: Earn 1,000 Bonus Miles at 3 Different Airline Shopping Portals
Even though the holidays are over, new lucrative shopping portal bonuses make bonus points and miles easy to come by.
Shopping portals dole out miles for purchases at hundreds of retailers. And as of Wednesday, three major airline portals have increased bonuses when shopping at any in-network store.
You can earn up to 1,000 bonus miles with Alaska, American and United after shopping through any of their portals. The best part is, these miles are in addition to the miles you’ll earn per dollar spent.
These promotions run through Jan. 10, and if you hit one bonus, you can take advantage of another bonus with a different portal.
Alaska
You’ll earn 500 bonus miles after spending $150 with Alaska’s shopping portal, or 1,000 miles after spending $300 or more. This is probably the best deal, since Alaska miles are worth more than both American and United at 1.8 cents apiece according to TPG‘s valuations — meaning those 1,000 miles would be worth about $18. Alaska has great rates for redeeming miles on Cathay Pacific, Qantas or Japan Airlines premium cabins and it allows for free stopovers, letting you extend the value of your miles even more.
Since the bonus is on top of the miles you’d normally earn per dollar spent, you can really rack up the miles. For instance, Alaska is offering 6 miles per dollar spent with Macy’s.
So after spending $300 with the retailer, you’d end up with 2,800 miles — that’s more than $50 worth of miles!
United
If you’re a United flyer, its shopping portal is offering the same deal — earn 500 bonus miles after spending $150 or 1,000 bonus miles after spending $300 or more. TPG says 1,000 United miles are worth about $14. Great redemptions can be had with the carrier or any of its Star Alliance partners like Lufthansa or Singapore.
American
Finally, if you shop through the American Airlines shopping portal, you’ll earn 500 bonus miles after spending $150 or 1,000 miles after spending $300 or more. There are plenty of ways to use American miles, whether on the carrier itself or with a partner like Qatar or Iberia.
Use the Right Credit Card
When shopping online, you’ll want to make sure you use a credit card that has high earn rates on non-bonus spend. The Chase Freedom Unlimited, Capital One Venture Card and The Blue Business®️ Plus Credit Card from American Express are great options, but make sure to read our guide The Best Credit Cards for Everyday Spending to see which cards will maximize your returns for online purchases.
Featured image of Qantas 787-9 business cabin by JT Genter / The Points Guy.
