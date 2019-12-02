Several Cyber Monday gift card deals are still active
With several hours to go on Cyber Monday, there are still deals to be had on gift cards for a variety of merchants, including Apple, Best Buy and Airbnb. Here is a selection of what is still active at 4pm ET:
- You can get an Apple Store gift card from $25 of up to $200 if you buy select Apple products (iPhone XR, iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, AirPods, iPad Prp, iPad Air, iPad mini, Mac desktops and laptops, Apple TV and HomePod plus various headphone models.)
- Another good offer for Apple fans: Costco members can buy a $100 gift card for the App Store and iTunes for $79.49 — keep in mind that you’ll need to be logged into your Costco account to get this discount.
- PayPal is offering a $100 Airbnb gift card for $95.
– Best Buy is also offering gift cards up to $25, Dan’s Deals reports, if you buy gift cards from a variety of merchants:
- $5 Best Buy gift card if you spend $50 or more in Domino’s Pizza or Hotels.com gift cards.
- $10 Best Buy gift card if you spend $50 or more on any combination of gift cards from Bass Pro Shops, Showtime, CBS All Access, Hulu, Netflix and more.
- $25 Best Buy gift card if you spend $250 or more in Delta gift cards, which have no expiration date and can be used toward airfare on any Delta-marketed flight.
– Meanwhile, StubHub is offering a 10% discount for all purchases made using the StubHub mobile app. Just use the offer code CYBER19 at checkout.
