One of the country's largest retail loyalty programs is rolling out a month-long celebration this August.

Sephora's Beauty Insider program is about to become even more rewarding with the launch of its Sephora Beauty Insider Celebration Month, featuring bonus points, lower redemption thresholds, exclusive gifts and more.

What was previously a shorter event reserved primarily for top-tier Rouge members will now bring four weeks of special offers to all 45 million-plus Sephora Beauty Insider members. For comparison, that's more members than Starbucks Rewards.

Related reading: Delta changes Starbucks-SkyMiles earnings again, bringing back 1 mile per dollar spent

And if you are a top-tier Rouge member, don't worry — an exclusive Rouge-focused weekend is still happening in mid-August with even more perks just for that group.

Here are some of the best perks from Sephora's first-ever Beauty Insider Celebration Month.

SEPHORA

Redeem points for Beauty Insider Cash sooner

If you've been waiting until you have enough Beauty Insider points to redeem for Beauty Insider Cash, August is a great time to cash in.

Normally, Sephora Beauty Insider members need 500 points to redeem for $10 in Beauty Insider Cash (Rouge members can redeem 1,000 points for $20 in Beauty Insider Cash). During Celebration Month, however, members can redeem 250 points for $5 in Beauty Insider Cash.

You're still getting 2 cents per point, but the lower redemption threshold lets you start using your rewards sooner.

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Related: Earn bonus Chase points using Paze at Sephora and more

Four weeks of bonus points

As part of this celebration, Sephora will award four times the normal points to Beauty Insiders on select brands and products across four time frames, beginning on July 30.

Earn 4 Sephora Beauty Insider points per dollar:

July 30 - Aug. 5: On foundation and concealer purchases using promo code "GETMORENOW"

Aug. 6 - Aug. 12: On Clarins (using promo code "4XCLARINS"), Too Faced (using promo code "4XTFPOINTS") and Pureology (in the Sephora app only and using promo code "PURE4XPTS")

Aug. 20 - 26: On The Ordinary (using promo code "ORDINARYPTS") and Anastasia Beverly Hills (using promo code "ABH4XPTS")

Aug. 21 - 27: On Westman Atelier (in the Sephora app only and using promo code "4XWESTMAN")

Depending on what you're planning to buy, it may make sense to time your purchases to coincide with these rotating promotions to earn rewards faster.

At four times the normal rewards, that takes your standard earnings from 1 point per dollar to 4 points per dollar. And since Sephora's points are typically worth 2 cents each toward Beauty Insider Cash, that's effectively an 8% return in future Beauty Insider Cash when timed to these promos.

Sephora credit card holders get a bonus

Like most major rewards programs, Sephora also has a credit card and a special celebration month promo for its cardholders.

THE POINTS GUY

Eligible Sephora credit card holders who spend $100 or more from Aug. 6-9 (and use promo code "SCC500") will earn 500 bonus points (typically worth $10 in Beauty Insider Cash).

The information for the Sephora Credit Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Related reading: Review of the Sephora Visa Credit Card

Sephora Rouge members get their own weekend of deals

While Sephora's Celebration Month now includes members across every Sephora membership tier, Rouge members are still getting exclusive perks of their own.

SEPHORA

Top-tier Sephora Beauty Insider members (unlocked with $1,000+ in spending each year) get access to Rouge Weekend, which runs from Aug. 13-16.

During those days, Sephora Rouge members can expect offers such as:

Free full-sized Rare Beauty gift set ($56 value) with $120+ in purchases (with promo code "RAREROUGE"). This gift comes with an exclusive soft pouch, a full-size Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Stain and a full-size Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush

Earn 4 points per dollar on your entire basket with the purchase of a Sephora Collection item (use promo code "SC4X")

Starting Aug. 13, Uber is treating Rouge members to a $10 gift toward their next ride with Uber Black

Exclusive master classes and digital experiences

Rouge members who also have a Sephora credit card can earn 12% back in rewards during Rouge weekend in the form of 8% back in credit card rewards and 4% back in Beauty Insider Cash. That's up from the regular 8% back, meaning that every $100 spent during Rouge Weekend could generate about $12 in future Sephora rewards for eligible cardholders.

Bottom line

Sephora's first-ever Beauty Insider Celebration Month is a pretty big deal, especially since the previous version lasted only a few days and was available only to top-tier Beauty Insider elite members.

While the value of Beauty Insider points isn't necessarily increasing in August, Sephora's members will have more opportunities to earn points faster, redeem them sooner and unlock exclusive offers such as a series of mystery BaubleBar bracelet drops available for 250 points each.

If you've been planning a back-to-school or pre-fall beauty haul, it could pay to time your purchases around the rotating 4 times the points promotions — or, if you're a Rouge member, during Rouge Celebration Weekend.