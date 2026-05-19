If you're a Chase Sapphire or Freedom cardholder, you now have a new benefit through Dec. 31: Earn an additional 10 points per dollar spent (on up to $1,500 per month) when you check out with Paze at participating merchants.

This is notable news for anyone trying to rack up Ultimate Rewards points, since it could potentially change your spending strategy. We typically don't see broad points multiplier perks like this from Chase, so you'll want to take advantage of this while you can.

Here's all you need to know.

Which cards are eligible to earn 10 points per dollar spent with Paze?

If you have one of the following cards, you should now find this category under your benefits list:

The information for the Chase Freedom has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

I was able to confirm that my Freedom Flex, Freedom Unlimited and Sapphire Preferred all had the perk added. TPG credit cards writer Augusta Stone found this benefit on her Sapphire Reserve.

CHASE

It's important to note that no cobranded cards are eligible for these bonus points.

TPG's Editor-in-Chief, Nick Ewen, reported that he was not able to find the Paze category on his Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees).

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Other data points have supported the claim that this perk is not available on Chase's premium business card.

What merchants are eligible for bonus points with Paze?

While Paze's list of merchants isn't as extensive as some other checkout services, there are some notable brands to keep in mind:

Domino's

Dunkin' Donuts

Fanatics

newegg

Sephora

United Airlines

Whataburger

United Airlines is a welcome merchant for me, since I have plans to book a United flight with cash in the near future.

I typically use my United℠ Explorer Card (see rates and fees) since it earns more miles per dollar spent on United flights than any of my other cards, but this new Paze benefit changes that.

You can find a full list of all merchants that offer Paze at checkout here. Using Paze at checkout should trigger the bonus points, but contact a Chase representative if you don't see them post after a few weeks.

Do I need to activate this benefit?

No, you do not need to activate anything to earn bonus points through Paze. Just make sure to select Paze at checkout and complete your order through this service, since otherwise your extra points won't post.

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These 10 points per dollar spent (on up to $1,500 per month) are earned in addition to any other rewards you earn on your purchase, rather than replacing whatever bonus category your purchase would fall under.

Remember that this Paze benefit is only available through Dec. 31, so be sure to plan eligible purchases before then.

Bottom line

If you're trying to grow your stash of Chase Ultimate Rewards points, it's worth paying attention to this new benefit. While the list of eligible merchants isn't extensive, there are enough recognizable brands to make this limited-time bonus category useful for most.

I definitely plan on booking my United flight through Paze with one of my Ultimate Rewards cards. Since the Paze category stacks with other bonus categories, I can earn 12 points per dollar spent on this booking by using my Sapphire Preferred (10 points per dollar spent on Paze on up to $1,500 per month through Dec. 31, 2 points per dollar spent on travel booked outside Chase Travel℠).

Related: Chase Points Boost just hit highest-ever 2.5 cents per point value on these 11 luxury hotels