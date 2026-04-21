Points Boost is one of my personal favorite features to come out of the 2025 revamp of the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees).

It raised the ceiling on what your Chase Ultimate Rewards points can be worth when booking through Chase Travel℠ to up to 2 cents per point on select flights and hotels. The standard value per point for Chase Travel bookings outside of Points Boost is now 1 cent per point.

Since launch, redemption values have become more variable, with many bookings landing somewhere between 1 and 2 cents per point. But now, Chase is taking things a step further: you can get up to 2.5 cents per point on a curated list of high-end hotels.

These properties are all located in destinations featured on Chase's "Top 26 trips to take in 2026" list and mark the highest-value Points Boost opportunity we've seen so far.

Related: Enjoy luxury perks at our favorite hotels that are part of The Edit by Chase Travel

Hotels where you can get 2.5 cents in value from Points Boost

Here is the list of 11 hotels where you can get 2.5 cents of value per point with Points Boost:

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Hotel du Couvent, a Luxury Collection Hotel — Nice, France

InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa — Dominica

Four Seasons Hotel Osaka — Osaka, Japan

Salterra, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa — South Caicos

Nobu Hotel San Sebastian — Basque Country, Spain

Gardena Grodnerhof Hotel — Italian Dolomites

Sofitel Legend The Grand Amsterdam — Amsterdam, Netherlands

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley — Park City, Utah

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland — Portland, Oregon

Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado — Santa Fe, New Mexico

The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel — New York City, New York

In my test searches, some of these hotels are available for booking at that increased Points Boost rate through the end of the booking calendar, which currently extends to March 2027. That means you could lock in a 2027 ski season stay at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, as an example, at these increased Points Boost values.

Though in that example, also compare to the Points Boost points rate the World of Hyatt program would charge, since Hyatt is a 1:1 transfer partner of Chase.

Previous slide Next slide 1 of 3 Grand Hyatt Deer Valley. SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY 0 1 2

To give an example of how this works, for a stay in Feb. 2027, Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado in Santa Fe is priced at $763 all-in via Chase Travel. With this Points Boost increased rate, that comes out to just 30,543 Chase Ultimate Rewards points for the stay. Without Points Boost it would cost 76,300 points per night.

CHASE

Since all of these properties are a part of The Edit, you also get included breakfast for two, a $100 property credit, potential upgrades and more.

Additionally, if you pay "cash" for a portion of the stay, you should be able to stack on using one of your two annual up to $250 statement credits towards prepaid stays of at least two nights at The Edit properties. Just be sure to pay with a combo of cash and points at checkout on Chase Travel and select up to $250 for your cash portion, which should be offset if you have one of those two statement credits at your disposal.

Even if none of these 11 hotels are right for you to book using Points Boost right now, this offering is still very exciting as it demonstrates some potential and willingness for Chase to offer some outsized redemption opportunities from time to time.