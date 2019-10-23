How to save money on Radio City Christmas Spectacular tickets
Even for the most hardened Scrooge, the holiday season in New York City is special. You have everything from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade to the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center to the 5th Avenue window displays and the Union Square and Grand Central holiday markets — plus a ton of other affordable activities for families. If you want to get into the holiday spirit, there is definitely one activity among all the others that you will not want to miss: The Radio City Christmas Spectacular with the Rockettes.
You can see the 36 Rockettes, with their 1,300 costumes and approximately 300 kicks each, perform the Christmas Spectacular almost daily between Nov. 8, 2019 and Jan. 5, 2020, with up to five shows per day. While the Christmas show is spectacular for every age group, tickets do not come cheap. Fortunately there are ways to save money on Radio City Christmas Spectacular tickets.
Ticketmaster discount codes
There are a ton of Radio City promotion codes through Ticketmaster, although some are only available for select seat types and certain days of the week. I suggest entering all of the codes below to see which one will get you the best price for your desired show and seat. Tickets get more expensive post-Thanksgiving, and you’ll find that weekday shows and off-peak times (such as the 9 a.m. or 10 p.m. weekend shows) will give you better pricing. If you want the absolute best pricing, go the first week of the show when you can snag a seat for only $40 per person. Also, buy your tickets as early as possible; it will increase your chances of getting a better seat at a lower price.
Here are some Radio City Christmas Spectacular discount codes:
- DM50
- TRZOO
- CHASE
- BBOX10
- EMN35
Note these do not all work for all performances, but cross your fingers and give them a shot. The more flexibility you have, the better your chances of snagging a discounted ticket. I’ve had the best luck with the promo code TRZOO.
While you will not find Ticketmaster on any of the airline shopping portals, there are a few cash-back portals that will give you a slight kickback. Currently, Ebates, TopCashBack, Mr. Rebates and BeFrugal are all offering between 0.5%–1.5% cash back on regular ticket sales. Depending on your ticket price, this might only end up being a few bucks saved, but something is better than nothing.
When making your ticket purchase, also remember that the Citi Premier Card awards 2 points per dollar on entertainment purchases and the Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card awards 4% cash back on entertainment.
Groupon and Living Social
Both Groupon and Living Social are currently offering discounted tickets to the show for select dates throughout November. Pricing is exactly the same between the two sites, with shows starting at $55 per ticket. For most performances, you might find the final pricing (after taxes and fees) to be the same after applying a Ticketmaster coupon code.
One trick to save money on your Groupon purchase is to use a Groupon gift card purchased at an office supply store. If you use a credit card that gives you 5% cash back or 5x points on your purchase, this could help with the savings — or at least help you earn some extra points and miles along the way.
Similar to using a shopping portal for a Ticketmaster purchase, check airline or cash-back portals for your Groupon or Living Social purchases. You can use an aggregator site like evrewards.com or cashbackmonitor.com to compare the best payouts. Currently, TopCashBack is offering the highest cash back on all Groupon purchases.
TKTS tickets
If you are willing to roll the dice, you might be able to find discounted tickets at one of New York City’s three TKTS locations: Times Square, South Street Seaport and Lincoln Center. TKTS sells same-day tickets for shows that still have seats available at a 20–50% discount. You can track shows for sale through the TKTS Live site and even check the days leading up to your visit to see average pricing. Since the show doesn’t start until Nov. 8, we can’t track TKTS tickets pricing yet. Based on prior years, you’ll likely be able to get a great deal on shows for certain dates and times.
Goldstar tickets
The third-party ticket site Goldstar could actually be the best place to secure a discounted ticket in advance: Through its site you can find tickets for as low as $40. While this might appear to be the same price as using a discount code through Ticketmaster, the taxes and fees are quite a bit lower, making your total cost significantly less.
The only downside is that you can only purchase up to eight tickets in a single transaction in a certain section. This means if you have more people in your party, you’ll have to purchase separately, and there is no way to guarantee you’ll be sitting together. Additionally, you cannot select specific seats, just a general area.
Receive special access with Chase
If you purchased a Chase Preferred seat using your Chase debit or credit card, you’ll receive access to the show via the premium entrance on 50th Street and 6th Avenue. You can also access some of the “best” seats as a Chase cardholder if you book at least 21 days in advance.
Bottom line
The Radio City Christmas Speculator in New York City should be on every holiday-loving family’s radar. Using one of the coupon codes or discount sites above will save you money and make the ticket price more palatable. With some advance planning, you may even be able to use points to stay at these family-friendly NYC hotels. Since it’s pretty easy to navigate NYC with kids, NYC is a terrific vacation.
