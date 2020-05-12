You’ll have to ask permission to use the toilet when Ryanair resumes flights in July
In a move to get Europe on the move again following the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, Ryanair confirmed on May 12 that it will be reinstating 40% of its planned flying schedule as of July 1. The airline has detailed a number of enhanced safety measures for when flights resume, including the restriction of toilet access onboard to avoid queueing and encourage physical distancing.
In a press release May 12 the airline outlined its enhanced safety measures to help protect both passengers and crew. Many of the initiatives have been implemented on other airlines already, but notably, Ryanair is telling passengers that they’ll have to request to use the lavatory.
“Queuing for toilets will also be prohibited on board although toilet access will be made available to individual passengers upon request,” the airline said in its press release.
The measure will be put in place in order to restrict passengers from queuing in the aisle or galley during a flight.
In addition to the toilet restriction, Ryanair is also advising passengers to try to maintain social distancing “where it is possible”, including at times where avoiding crowds can be difficult like during boarding, deplaning and at the baggage carousel. In addition, it’s requiring that passengers and crew wear a face mask for the duration of their journey.
At check-in, passengers will be required to fill out a form stipulating various information about their travels including the trip duration and location of accommodation in order to help European governments to monitor specific isolation regulations. Additionally, Ryanair said that passengers may have their temperature taken at the airport, and if it’s high, they’ll be asked to return home.
On board, passengers can expect a limited inflight service of wraps, snacks and drinks served by crew, and no cash payments will be accepted. Ryanair said that each of its aircraft will be thoroughly disinfected every night.
The airline posted a video, outlining its safety measures for when it resumes flying.
As expected, Ryanair doesn’t plan to leave middle seats unoccupied on flights, as CEO Michael O’Leary said in April that the idea was “idiotic”.
As far as its return to service, Ryanair said that it will start by returning around 40% of its normal flight schedules as of July 1. The airline will operate 1,000 flights per day in July, which represents around 90% of its pre-Covid-19 route network being restored. Initially, there will be fewer flights than usual on busier trunk routes to enable as many routes as possible to have flights restored.
Of course, the resumption of flights depends on European governments and if — and when — they lift travel restrictions. Greece’s prime minister, for example, has said that the country plans to open for tourists in July.
The U.K.’s flag carrier British Airways hasn’t yet released policies for passengers when the carrier returns to service, such as if face masks will be required for passengers and crew,
Featured image by SOPA Images/Getty Images.
