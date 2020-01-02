Rock bottom Delta deals — Nonstop domestic awards from 2,500 miles one-way
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Want to see the latest flight deals as soon as they’re published? Follow The Points Guy on Facebook and Twitter, and subscribe to text message alerts from our deals feed, @tpg_alerts.
Delta is back this week with another award sale featuring domestic routes starting at 10,000 miles round-trip in Main Cabin and as low as 5,000 miles round-trip in Basic Economy. On many of the discounted routes you can book one-way awards for half the price. The cheapest flights are available to/from Seattle, just like what we saw from Delta last month.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
If you want to take advantage of the rock-bottom Basic Economy prices you won’t get to choose your seat in advance or make and changes to the ticket. However, you will get to bring a carry-on for free and having a Delta credit card can take the sting out of Basic Economy with perks like priority boarding. If you’re short on Delta miles you can transfer Amex Membership Rewards points instantly at a 1:1 ratio.
Airline: Delta
Routes: Routes served by Delta, see full list here
Cost: 5,000+ SkyMiles round-trip in basic economy
Dates: January – March 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Los Angeles to Seattle (SEA) for 2,500 SkyMiles + $5.60 one-way nonstop in basic economy:
San Diego to Seattle (SEA) for 2,500 SkyMiles + $5.60 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
Seattle (SEA) to Bozeman for 2,500 SkyMiles + $5.60 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
New York to Fort Lauderdale (FLL) for 9,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
Seattle to Aspen (MCO) for 10,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip in basic economy:
Los Angeles to New York (JFK) for 14,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
Minneapolis to Fort Myers (RSW) for 14,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip nonstop in basic economy:
Portland, Oregon to Orlando (MCO) for 19,000 SkyMiles + $11.20 round-trip in basic economy:
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to pay for the taxes/fees with a credit card that earns bonus points and comes with built-in travel insurance. Some card choices are: Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel). Here are the best credit cards for maximizing airline purchases.
Featured photo byDaniel Ross/The Points Guy.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.