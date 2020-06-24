Lufthansa Group rolls out ‘return flight guarantee’ in Europe starting Thursday
The Lufthansa Group is offering a “return flight guarantee” on all European routes on Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and SWISS.
The guarantee applies for direct bookings made from Thursday (June 25) until the end of August on round-trip itineraries completed by the end of January 2021.
The German company said all passengers – regardless of the fare booked – can take advantage of the guarantee offer. In addition, passengers from Germany, Austria or Switzerland will be returned to their home countries if necessary. Lufthansa’s spokesperson confirmed to TPG that passengers not from those countries will also be “assisted” as long as they hold return tickets.
Passengers on Economy Classic and Business Saver fares will also be offered an “all-round carefree package” insurance package in at no extra cost.
Some features included in the package, offered in conjunction with AXA partners, are:
- Quarantine costs or medical return transport (if the passenger is not able to enter the destination country or if a quarantine becomes required)
- Medical consultation with a German-speaking doctor via video call
- Any additional hotel and transport costs stemming from quarantining
- Cancellation costs for unused hotel stays and excursions
With relaxed border policies in different countries, airlines have generally been waiving change fees on bookings and are emphasizing health and cleaning initiatives to entice travelers into flying again. However, Lufthansa’s latest announcements underscore the need by airlines to institute more flexible ticket strategies as many travelers are still concerned with the uncertainties surrounding coronavirus. No other airline has offered policies similar to those of what Lufthansa has extended.
“We have been talking to many customers in recent weeks in order to better understand the needs but also concerns surrounding travel in times of Corona,” Lufthansa Group Executive Board Member Christina Foerster said in a statement. “With this new and so far unique offer, we want to help ensure that our guests can spend their summer holidays in Europe as carefree as possible.”
The new announcements come after the Lufthansa Group airlines increased summer schedules to regional destinations last month.
Travelers should be aware, however, that these offerings are not yet extended to passengers booked on Brussels Airlines and Eurowings flights. As of now, Lufthansa’s spokesperson has confirmed to TPG that Eurowings “is planning to offer a comparable service,” and Brussles Airlines is currently “evaluating what it can offer its passengers.”
