This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
After reviewing all cabins on a British Airways 777 and an Emirates 777, TPG UK’s all-cabin review series is back. This time, we take on all four cabins on a Lufthansa flight to New York.
Lufthansa, Germany’s flag carrier, is a huge player in Europe and serves 20 cities in the US. It’s also famous for its first-class product, including the exclusive First Class Terminal in Frankfurt. The airline is also a relatively reliable play when it comes to award availability; you can often find business- and first-class seats available between the US and Europe.
As Lufthansa is a member of Star Alliance, there are plenty of ways to book award seats, including Avianca’s LifeMiles, Air Canada’s Aeroplan and United’s MileagePlus, all of which we used book this trip.
LifeMiles and Aeroplan are both 1:1 transfer partners with American Express Membership Rewards, which means that if you have a card that earns Membership Rewards points such as The Platinum Card® from American Express, you can easily transfer points into either account to book the flights, once you find award space. Similarly, United MileagePlus is a 1:1 transfer partner of Chase Ultimate Rewards, so it’s easy to come up with United miles if you have the Chase Sapphire Preferred card or another Ultimate Reward-earning product.
As I mentioned above, we used a variety of programs to book this flight. Here’s exactly how it broke down:
First Class: 87,000 LifeMiles + ~$124
Business Class: 55,000 Aeroplan miles + ~$565
Premium Economy: ~$1,090
Economy: 30,000 MileagePlus miles + ~$80
Premium economy typically does not represent a great value when booking with points, so we chose to pay the almost-$1,100 for the round-trip ticket.
And, finally, how did we decide who flew which class? Well, as AvGeek newbie, TPG UK Social Media Editor Liam Spencer had never flown business or first class before, we thought this would be the perfect opportunity for him to have his first-ever experience — and it’s safe to say that he loved every second. Having flown in first class on his last two all-cabin review flights, TPG UK Director of Content Nicky Kelvin took one for the team and flew in economy. That left premium economy and business class to TPG UK Head of Video Jean Arnas and me. Jean said he wouldn’t mind going in premium if I wanted to go in business. Easily settled.
Check out the full video review of all four classes of service with Lufthansa below!
Featured photo by Liam Spencer / The Points Guy.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.