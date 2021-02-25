You can now redeem Wyndham Rewards points at 15,000+ Vacasa vacation rentals
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Wyndham Rewards members can now redeem their points at 15,000+ vacation rental properties.
The hotel program is partnered with Vacasa, a vacation rental management company. Previously, you could only redeem Wyndham Rewards points at a handful of these properties. Starting today, all Vacasa properties can be booked with Wyndham Rewards points. This includes all 15,000+ properties that span North America, Belize and Costa Rica.
According to Wyndham, this was done to give travelers more options. The 15,000 properties will join Wyndham’s existing portfolio of 50,000+ hotels, vacation club resorts and rentals worldwide.
This announcement comes after Vacasa purchased Wyndham Vacation Rentals in 2019. This expanded partnership shows that Vacasa and Wyndham are still working together to provide value to each other’s customer base.
Here, we’ll give you a closer look at redeeming Wyndham Rewards points for Vacasa vacation rentals and discuss whether or not it’s a good deal.
Let’s dive in!
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Redeeming Wyndham Rewards points at Vacasa properties
For some background, Vacasa is a vacation rental property management group. It manages thousands of properties — most of which are in the U.S. Unlike Airbnb, the properties listed on the Vacasa website are professionally managed by its team. This means you’ll have a more consistent experience with strict cleaning policies.
Most Vacasa properties are located near tourist and off-the-beaten-path outdoorsy destinations. You’ll also find them in some major cities like Austin and Miami.
Under its partnership with Wyndham, Vacasa vacation rentals start at 15,000 Wyndham Rewards points per night per room. This means all 1-bedroom and studio condos available for rent with Vacasa will cost 15,000 points per night, while larger homes cost more points.
During peak travel times, Vacasa vacation rentals can skyrocket in price — especially in tourist-heavy destinations. This is when using Wyndham Rewards points for your stay really comes in handy.
For example, this two-night stay at a one-bedroom apartment in Seattle costs as much as $303 per night this May. You’d get a nice 2.02 cents per point in value if you used your Wyndham Rewards points to book the stay, even before factoring in taxes and fees. This is almost twice TPG’s Wyndham Rewards valuation of 1.1 cents per point.
You can book Vacasa properties with your Wyndham Rewards points over the phone. Simply find a property you like on Vacasa’s website and call Wyndham to book the stay using your points. As discussed, all Vacasa properties can now be booked with Wyndham Rewards points, but some properties are subject to blackout dates.
Unfortunately, you cannot earn Wyndham Rewards points on your Vacasa stays.
Related: 13 mistakes to avoid on your next vacation home rental
Earning Wyndham Rewards points
If you’re interested in redeeming Wyndham Rewards points for Vacasa rentals, you’ll need some Wyndham points first.
The most straightforward way to earn Wyndham points is with one of the hotel’s recently revamped credit cards. Here’s a look at the lineup:
Wyndham Rewards Earner Card ($0 annual fee)
Earn 30,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. Earn 5x points at Wyndham properties and gas stations, 2x points on groceries and dining and 1 point per dollar everywhere else. Additionally, enjoy Wyndham Rewards Gold status as long as the card is open and in good standing and 7,500 bonus points after spending $15,000 on the card in a single calendar year.
Wyndham Rewards Earner Plus Card ($75 annual fee)
Earn 45,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. You’ll earn 6x points at Wyndham properties and gas stations, 4x points on groceries and dining and 1 point per dollar everywhere else. Additionally, enjoy Wyndham Rewards Platinum status as long as the card is open and in good standing and 7,500 bonus points on every account anniversary.
Wyndham Rewards Earner Business Card ($95 annual fee)
Earn 45,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. Cardholders earn 8x points at Wyndham properties and gas stations, 5x points on marketing, advertising and utilities and 1 point per dollar everywhere else. Additionally, enjoy Wyndham Rewards Diamond status as long as the card is open and in good standing and 15,000 bonus points on every account anniversary.
You can also transfer Capital One points to Wyndham at a 2:1.5 ratio or earn with one of the hotel group’s various partnerships.
The information for the Wyndham Rewards Visa Cards have been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related: Which Wyndham Rewards credit card is right for you?
Bottom line
It’s great to see Wyndham add more ways for its loyalty program members to redeem points. Being able to book Vacasa properties with Wyndham Rewards points opens thousands of new redemptions to Wyndham Rewards members. It can lead to some serious value when booking during peak travel times.
We’d love to see more hotel groups announce similar partnerships in the future. Having more options is crucial for today’s travelers — especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Having the option to stay in a clean apartment or home may be appealing to travelers who are not yet comfortable staying at a large hotel during the pandemic.
Featured photo courtesy of Wyndham
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.