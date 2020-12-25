How I earned 491,257 points (mostly) in quarantine
In a typical year, I would easily earn over a million miles and points and have an absolute ball redeeming them. That hasn’t been possible this year. The pandemic slowed down travel significantly, consumers reduced their travel spending and even banks began limiting card approvals when the economy took a huge downturn.
So while I haven’t earned many miles from flying or staying at hotels, I’ve still managed to earn over 490,000 miles from credit card sign-up bonuses, strategic spending and shopping portal bonuses. For the most part, I maximized my own spending as well as my family’s. My parents had a big renovation project that I got to put on my credit cards and I made mortgage payments with a credit card on their behalf. All of this generated enough points for a nice post-pandemic vacation when it’s safe to do so.
Here’s a round-up of how I earned 491,257 points and miles this year, largely in quarantine.
16,903 AAdvantage miles
This year, I earned 16,903 AAdvantage miles without stepping on a plane – thanks to my Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard. Normally, that number would be too low to justify paying the card’s $95 annual fee. However, I do have a chance to earn the $125 AA flight discount, which would offset the annual fee entirely. To earn this discount, cardholders have to spend $20,000 every cardmember year.
In my case, I have until July to spend another $3,097 and earn this discount. So chances are, I’ll be renewing the card as usual and getting a nice discount on my next American Airlines flight – which hopefully will not be such a far-fetched concept, with the COVID vaccine becoming more widely available next year.
890 Alaska miles
This year, I earned 890 Alaska miles through shopping portals. This was an easy two-step process that I do every time I shop online. In this case, Alaska offered the highest bonus possible, so I chose their portal for my purchases. I recently got an Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card recently, though I have not met the $2,000 spending requirement yet. So, for now, I’m leaving it off my points tally for the year.
114,150 Citi ThankYou points
I’m a huge Citi ThankYou points fan and managed to earn over 114,150 points this year. I applied for the Citi Premier® Card recently, which offered 60,000 points after $4,000 spent within three months. In addition to the sign-up bonus, I earned 4,532 points from regular spending and 4,540 points from the grocery bonus.
I did almost as well with my Citi Prestige® Card, which I’ve had for about two years. I earned a total of 45,078 points, largely from category and spending bonuses. I’ve been using this card to make mortgage payments via Plastiq over the last year, so that’s where the majority of the points came from. Thanks to referral bonuses, I didn’t have to pay any fees on these transactions.
- 26,736 points from regular spending
- 3,342 at restaurants
- 15,000 bonus points (from the temporary grocery bonus offered by the card)
99,819 Chase Ultimate Rewards
I used my Chase Ultimate Rewards primary to top off my Hyatt and Flying Blue accounts this year. Thanks to high earning rates from the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, they were fairly easy to earn, Chase Freedom Unlimited and Chase Ink Plus (no longer available). Here’s a breakdown of how I earned these points:
Sapphire Preferred
- 34,650 points from regular spending
- 493 points from dining and travel
- 6,063 “other” bonus (most likely the temporary grocery bonus offered)
Chase Freedom Unlimited
- 29,215 points earned at 1.5 miles per $1 spent
Chase Ink Plus
- 26,915 points from office supply stores, cable, internet and phone spending
- 2,483 points from regular spending
41,931 Amex Membership Rewards
Over the last year, I’ve earned 41,931 through my Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express and The Blue Business® Plus Credit Card from American Express. That’s pretty good, considering neither card has an annual fee and most of these points were earned from category bonuses.
The Blue Business Plus earns 2x Membership Rewards points on all spending, making it easy to maximize everyday purchases. I earned 20,444 points from this card, along with 6,487 points from the Everyday card and 15,000 in referral bonuses.
Amex Membership Rewards are incredibly valuable and I’ll be focusing on earning more of them next year. I plan on redeeming them for a round-trip business class ticket to Europe, which costs just 88,000 ANA miles.
147,667 Capital One Venture Miles
I applied for a Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card in October and managed to complete the spending requirement to earn the 100,000-mile bonus (no longer available). I continued to put spending on the card, earning a total of 147,667 miles. I redeemed pretty much all of the miles during my trip to Turkey in October.
Going forward, I plan on using them for airline transfers. At 2x miles per $1 spent, replenishing my Capital One balance won’t be too challenging.
8,966 Hyatt
I earned 8,966 Hyatt points this year, mostly from a stay at the Park Hyatt Istanbul. I paid for most of the nights using points, but the cash portion did earn me a nice sum thanks to lucrative promotions. I also got a large chunk of my redeemed points back, but that doesn’t count as “earnings” as far as I’m concerned.
I also recently applied for a World Of Hyatt Credit Card, though I have not completed the $6,000 in combined spending requirement yet. Once I do, I’ll earn a 50,000-point bonus for my troubles.
60,931 Hilton Honors points
Remember in “Up in the Air” when George Clooney cuts to the front of the line at a Hilton and the woman ahead of him gets mad and he tells her, “You should look into it [joining the Honors program] – the promotions are great”? Well, he wasn’t lying. Thanks to category bonuses and ongoing Hilton promotions, I earned 26,000 more points than I normally would have. In total, I earned 60,931 Hilton points this year:
- 34,823 points from eligible spending
- 12,298 points from Hilton spending
- 8,559 points from grocery spending
- 5,086 points from restaurant spending
- 165 points from Lyft spending
You might be wondering if it’s time to cut my Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card loose. After all, the card carries a $450 annual fee (see rates and fees) and these points are only valued at around $460. A Hilton card with a lower annual fee might offer more value. However, keep in mind that the card also got me an unrestricted free night, top-tier Diamond status and a slew of other benefits totaling over $1,300 in value this year. So it’s definitely a keeper.
What about Chase?
While Chase Ultimate Rewards has been a big part of my earning strategy, I have not made a big effort to top off my balance this year. I earned a negligible number of Chase Ultimate Rewards this year, mostly during periods when I wasn’t maximizing category bonuses on other cards. Going forward, I expect that to be the case as well.
Bottom line
You might notice some big names missing from the line-up: Delta, Marriott, United, IHG Rewards. That’s mostly because I haven’t paid for travel with any of these companies this year and I don’t carry their co-branded cards. For the most part, I’m relying on transferrable currencies to top off my airline and hotel accounts when I need them. Focusing on transferrable currencies is also a crucial way to avoid possible devaluations in 2021. With hotels and airlines struggling financially and selling off miles at a discount, it’s only a matter of time before that will happen.
