You could already transfer Bilt Points to Qatar Airways Privilege Club. But now, Bilt members with an eligible U.S.-issued Qatar Airways credit card can earn 3 Avios per dollar spent on up to $50,000 in rent payments per calendar year processed through Bilt. That's up to 150,000 Avios you could earn per calendar year on rent payments.

Specifically, cardholders of the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Signature Credit Card or the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Infinite Credit Card can earn 3 Avios per dollar spent when using their card to pay rent through Bilt.

The information for the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Signature Card and the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Infinite Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Related: How to easily transfer Avios between all 7 airline loyalty programs

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Ankur Jain, founder and CEO of Bilt, said via press release, "Housing is the biggest expense in most of our members' lives, and the idea that you can now make it even more rewarding and turn it into your next international destination or even a Qsuite upgrade – that's the kind of thing we wake up every day working to make happen."

Related: The best Avios-earning credit cards: Which is the one for you?

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This new option is in addition to how United Airlines cardholders earn 2 miles per dollar spent on rent payments through Bilt and Alaska Airlines Atmos Rewards cardholders earn 3 points per dollar spent on rent payments through Bilt.

Bilt did not tell us prior to publication whether the standard 3% card transaction fee would apply. But especially given that United and Atmos Rewards cardholders have to pay this fee, I expect eligible U.S. Qatar Airways cardholders will also face a 3% fee when paying their rent with a Qatar Airways card through Bilt.

TPG's August 2026 valuations peg Avios at 1.4 cents each, so earning 3 Avios per dollar spent should yield a 4.2% return (which exceeds the 3% fee).

Whether paying rent through Bilt with a Qatar Airways card makes sense for you, though, is a complicated question. In short, it comes down to how you'd redeem the Avios you'd earn and what other options you have for paying rent.

You can learn more about this new way to earn rewards while paying rent through Bilt here. Let us know in the comments below if you're earning points on your rent payments!

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