Bilt Rewards has established itself as the best way to earn points on rent payments. And now, United credit card holders have an opportunity to earn more miles when paying rent.

Typically, rent payments made through the Bilt app or website code as nonbonus purchases on most credit cards. However, Alaska Airlines cardholders earn 3 points per dollar spent (on up to $50,000 per year) when using the Atmos™ Rewards Ascent Visa Signature® Credit Card or Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® Credit Card to pay rent through Bilt.

And starting today, Bilt members can earn 2 miles per dollar spent (on up to $50,000 of rent payments per calendar year) when paying rent on time through Bilt using any participating United MileagePlus card. Participating consumer cards include:

The information for the United Presidential Plus Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Bilt says that one mile per dollar will post to your MileagePlus account as "Bilt Rent Cardmember Bonus Miles," and another mile per dollar will appear on your credit card statement in the "United MileagePlus Award Miles Summary."

If you use the Bilt Mastercard® to pay rent through the Bilt App or website, you'll earn 1 Bilt point per dollar spent (up to a maximum of 100,000 points each calendar year; you must use the card five times per statement period to earn points) and incur no transaction fees on rent payments. If you use another Visa, American Express, Mastercard or Discover credit card to pay rent through the Bilt App or website, you'll earn 1 Bilt point per $2 spent and incur a 3% transaction fee.

The information for the Bilt Mastercard has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.

Bilt members using any card besides the Bilt Mastercard to pay rent through Bilt face the 3% transaction fee. But, based on TPG's December 2025 valuations, United miles are worth 1.3 cents each, and Bilt points are worth 2.2 cents each. So, if you pay $1,000 in rent with a United card, you'd incur $30 in fees but earn $11 in Bilt points and $26 in United miles on the payment.

So, if you have a United card, it may be worth looking into paying rent through Bilt with your card going forward.

