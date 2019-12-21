Qatar Airways announces A350-1000 expansion to LAX
Qatar Airways, winner of the Editors’ Choice award for “Best International Business-Class Product” for the second year in a row at the TPG Awards, has announced that it will be expanding its A350-1000 service in the U.S. to include flights to and from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) as well as expanded service from New York (JFK) starting on May 1, 2020.
Why is this big news? Because, as any AvGeek will tell you, the A350-1000 is Qatar’s ultramodern aircraft equipped with the luxurious Qsuite. Previously, the aircraft was only available on international routes and select routes out of New York (JFK).
The award-winning airline, which was the first to receive the A350-1000, launched its U.S. service on the New York to Doha route back in October 2018.
“We are excited by the addition of the world-class A350-1000 on our Los Angeles route, as well as its introduction to our second JFK route. Qatar Airways remains dedicated to advancing innovation and fuel efficiency to ensure unprecedented levels of comfort, service, and eco-friendly travel. Every passenger is important to us, and we are confident the A350-1000 will provide an onboard experience unlike any other,” said Qatar Airways Senior Vice President of the Americas, Eric Odone.
The A350-1000 offers 327 seats across two cabins — that breaks down to 46 Qsuite Business Class seats and 281 extra-wide 18-inch seats in economy. The unique thing about Qsuites compared to other business class seats is that they offer privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room.
The aircraft also offers LED mood lighting that mimics sunrise and sunset to help reduce the effects of jet lag. Not to mention, the fuselage is built in a way that allows the aircraft to burn less fuel, reducing its environmental impact.
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
