These Priority Pass airport lounges are reopening, including one perfect for social distancing
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While your favorite airport lounge may never look the same, some are beginning to reopen their doors to travelers.
A handful of airline-specific lounges have already opened, and now, you can add Priority Pass lounges to that list. In recent weeks, Priority Pass unveiled new safety and sanitation requirements for its vast network of 1,300 independent airport lounges. That includes health checks and new training for lounge staff, contactless entry, social distancing and frequent sanitization inside lounges and other health-focused changes.
For more TPG travel news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
However, each lounge operator still must assess state regulations as well as their own business needs before deciding if it’s worth rolling out the welcome mat. Two major lounge companies, both of which accept Priority Pass entry, have announced reopening plans.
Related: Best credit cards for Priority Pass lounge access
Minute Suites
Minute Suites bills itself as a retreat post-security to nap, relax and work. It’s less of a full-fledged lounge and more of a private area to rest or be productive. Priority Pass members get the first hour for free, and a discounted rate of $28 per hour thereafter.
The company has increased its safety and cleaning protocols to include plexiglass barriers at reception, mandatory masks and enhanced sanitizing between each visit. A Minute Suites spokesperson told TPG the suites will be a “hospital-grade clean place to escape the crowds at the airport.” Interestingly, all locations will remain open 24 hours, despite the reduction in flights and passenger traffic.
As of July 2, Minute Suites reopened its first location at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Terminal A. Additionally, the Atrium location at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) reopened on Monday, July 13. No other suites are scheduled to reopen as of publication.
Related: Tips for using Minute Suites via Priority Pass
The Club lounges
The Club operates 24 lounges across the US and UK with complimentary access to most locations for travelers with Priority Pass membership. Employees will be required to be temperature screened before working and wear face coverings and gloves. Social distancing will also be encouraged and capacity will be restricted.
Thankfully, food and snacks will continue to be available with a selection of pre-packaged items. For breakfast, continental style with fresh fruit, yogurt and pastries will be available. At lunch and dinner hours, there will a mix of protein options as well as two soups and a selection of sweet and savory snack or dessert items. All food will be handled by a dedicated attendant to assist guests.
Reopening dates:
- The Club DFW — reopened June 24
- The Club MCO (Airside 1) – reopened June 29
- The Club LAS (Terminal 1) – reopened June 29
- The Club SEA (S Gates) – reopened July 1
- The Club JAX – reopened July 1
- The Club ATL — reopened July 7
- Club Aspire Gatwick North — reopened July 11
- Club Aspire Heathrow Terminal 5 — reopened July 11
- The Club BWI — reopening July 14
- The Club CVG — reopening July 15
- The Club CHS — reopening July 22
- The Club MSY — reopening July 22
Related: ‘The Club’ lounges add time restrictions for Priority Pass members
Featured photo courtesy of Minute Suites.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.