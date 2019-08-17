This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Access to The Club lounges for Priority Pass members is changing, reports Doctor of Credit. The updated terms and conditions on the Priority Pass website state that access will be limited to three hours prior to departure. The new time restriction will go into effect on September 1, 2019.
The new time restraint applies to The Club lounges at Atlanta (ATL), Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), Cincinnati (CVG), Dallas (DWF), Las Vegas (LAS), Orlando (MCO), Phoenix (PHX), Pittsburg (PIT) San Jose (SJC), and Seattle (SEA).
With more credit cards offering Priority Pass membership, lounges are becoming crowded places. Hopefully the new time restrictions will help lessen that overcrowding. The downside, though, is that if you have a longer layover or a flight gets delayed, you may not be able to use the lounge for the entire time of your stay at the airport.
