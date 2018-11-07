This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For most travelers, the Priority Pass Select membership that now comes with a plethora of rewards credit cards is one of the best value-added perks. If you don’t have elite status with an airline or the ability to travel in business class on your company’s dime, the extra value of a pre-departure lounge can really add up.
Priority Pass has begun expanding from its core lounge business, including partnering with more than 20 restaurants at US airports and sending out offers to save on airport purchases, but for most travelers, at most airports, a Priority Pass membership is still primarily about the lounges.
Since Priority Pass doesn’t own or operate the lounges itself, but rather contracts with them to give its members access, the quality can vary massively. Some lounges are little more than a small room with bottled water and dubious-looking food, but some are really as good as (or better than) what you’d get if you were flying in a premium cabin.
Today we’ll take a look at some of the best Priority Pass lounges around the world. If you aren’t familiar with the program, you can check out this guide to learn everything from guesting policies to which cards offer a free membership and more.
1. SkyTeam Lounge at London Heathrow (LHR)
Location: Terminal 4 at LHR, across from gate 10 past security
Hours: 5am – 10pm
Amenities: The SkyTeam lounge at London Heathrow checks all the standard boxes (showers, Wi-Fi, a good food and alcohol selection) but really goes above and beyond that. Between a multitude of spacious and private seating options, a self-serve wine bar, dining options from around the world and a complimentary spa treatment for guests, this is the ideal place to relax before boarding a long-haul flight.
2. Star Alliance Lounge at Charles de Gaulle in Paris (CDG)
Location: Terminal 1 at CDG, after passport control but before security on level 11
Hours: 5:30am – 9pm
Amenities: The Star Alliance Lounge at CDG is a great way to say au revoir to Paris, with an appropriately impressive selection of French wines and gourmet food. The real highlight, however, is the outdoor terrace that gives you a chance to suck in one last gulp of fresh, non-pressurized/recycled air before you board your flight.
3. Oman Air First & Business Class Lounge at Bangkok (BKK)
Location: International concourse E at BKK
Hours: 5am – 8:30pm
Amenities: BKK is an incredibly spread-out airport, but the Oman Air lounge is worth the walk if you have time. The lounge features plenty of seating options, secluded daybeds if you need a nap before your flight and a calming underwater design accentuated by the fish tanks spread throughout the lounge.
4. Turkish Airlines Lounge at Washington Dulles (IAD)
Location: Airside at IAD, near gate B43
Hours: 6am – 11pm
Amenities: The Turkish Airlines lounge at Washington Dulles has to be one of the best Priority Pass lounges within the US, between an elegant and upscale design, an appetizing buffet with plenty of hot and cold options, and model airplanes sprinkled throughout the lounge to enhance the decoration. The best part, though, is the giant floor-to-ceiling windows that face out over the international concourse at Dulles, giving plane spotters plenty of live entertainment to keep them occupied.
5. Star Alliance Lounge at São Paulo (GRU)
Location: Terminal 3 at GRU, one level above the duty free shopping area past security
Hours: 7am- 4pm & 10pm – 3am Saturday through Wednesday, 7am – 3pm & 8:30pm – 3am Thursday through Friday
Amenities: The Star Alliance lounge in São Paulo offers a tremendous and varied amount of seating, including lounge chairs, recliners, arm chairs, bar stools, daybeds and sit-down dining options. In addition to a robust South American wine selection, guests will enjoy solid shower facilities and the great views that come with being one level above the main terminal.
6. SATS Premier Lounge at Singapore (SIN)
Location: Airside in terminal 1 & 2 at SIN
Hours: 24 hours a day
Amenities: Singapore Changi Airport offers an incredible 11 Priority Pass lounges to choose from, but it’s also home to the SATS Premier Lounge (with one location in terminal 1 and another in terminal 2), which has been voted the best Priority Pass lounge in Asia. TPG contributor JT Genter checked it out before boarding the world’s longest flight from Singapore (SIN) to Newark (EWR), and found that it was indeed one of the best Priority Pass lounges around — including an excellent hot food buffet, speedy Wi-Fi, surprisingly good massage chairs and spotless showers.
7. Club Kingston Jamaica at KIN
Location: Airside at KIN, upstairs after security
Hours: 4am – 9pm
Amenities: Jamaica’s Club Kingston lounge at KIN has been a repeat winner of both regional and international awards for the best Priority Pass lounge. It’s easy to see why, with an on-site spa (charges apply), great food and drink selection and a locally inspired design that will help stretch your Jamaican vacation out until the last possible minute.
8. Aspire Lounge at Zurich (ZRH)
Location: Airside at ZRH, above gate E45 (non-Schengen flights only)
Hours: 6am – 10pm.
Amenities: There are actually two very similar Aspire lounges at Zurich, depending on where you’re flying to. They even have similar operating hours, though the other one opens and closes about an hour earlier. The lounge features an outdoor terrace with sweeping views of the runway below, and the Swiss Alps off in the distance.
9. The Club at Atlanta (ATL)
Location: International terminal/concourse F at ATL, airside near the chapel
Hours: 6am – 10:30pm
Amenities: In an airport absolutely commanded by Delta, The Club at ATL offers a solid, independent alternative. Guests will enjoy an extensive liquor selection, plenty of seating options, and a food spread that’s better than what some airlines serve in the air. Of course, if you’re flying on Delta and have the Platinum Card® from American Express you’ll also have access to the Delta Sky Club, but if your Priority Pass membership comes from any other card (like the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Citi Prestige) it’s nice to have a solid option in such a busy airport.
Bottom Line
Many major international airports now have more than one Priority Pass lounge or affiliated restaurant with some like Singapore (SIN) even having 10 or more. It’s important to do your research and read lounge reviews whenever possible to make sure you spend your layover at the most pleasant one possible and get more than just bottled water and air conditioning.
