I search for award availability every day, and I have tried almost every tool on the market in my never-ending quest for the best ways to redeem my points and miles. My verdict on the handy Point.me tool was that, until recently, while the number of programs covered was impressive and there were some neat inclusions, search results were slow to load, and you could only search one route on one date at a time, which wasn't ideal.

That is no longer the case. Point.me has listened to user feedback and added a host of new benefits, improving the platform.

If you have ever stared at a six-figure credit card points and miles balance and had no idea what you could realistically redeem them for, these are updates you should know about.

Here is what has changed, how I use it, and how you can get four months free membership.

Related: What are points and miles worth? TPG's July 2026 monthly valuations

What is Point.me?

Point.me is a third-party award search tool, not affiliated with any loyalty program, that displays award availability from more than 150 airlines and 30 airline and credit card loyalty programs, more than any other points and miles redemption tool I have used. Crucially, Point.me shows availability in programs that my other favorite tool to find award availability, Seats.aero, still does not fully support, such as British Airways Club, Iberia Club and Aer Lingus AerClub.

The platform only shows live search results, rather than cached results that some other platforms include, meaning you can be confident the seats you see in search results actually exist, rather than day-old seats that might have been snapped up by other loyalty members since.

Previously, the platform's search results could take a minute or more; Point.me says most searches now return results in under 20 seconds and in my recent searches, the search results arrive much quicker than they used to.

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Explore 2.0 shows you where your existing points can actually take you

Instead of guessing a destination and hoping there's award space, Point.me's improved Explore 2.0 feature shows you where your points and miles balance (across multiple programs) can take you.

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Say you want to see if a European summer trip is still possible this year with the points and miles you've already earned. Explore 2.0 will show you every seat available from your home airport (or whatever airport you wish to fly from).

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You can then narrow the map down to what is realistic for the trip you have in mind. You can filter by region, month, cabin, specific loyalty programs (great if you have a big balance in one program you want to reduce) and the maximum number of points you are willing to spend in economy and business class.

A calendar heat map then shows you which dates are cheapest across multiple months. Award pricing on the same route can change wildly from one week to the next (especially on peak dates like summer), and seeing that laid out visually is far quicker than clicking through a calendar day by day, hoping for prices to drop.

From any search result, click on a date on the calendar to go to a full search of every bookable option on that route.

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If you are not ready to commit to booking on the spot, you can set a personalized price alert on the exact trip you are interested in, filtered by route, cabin, airline, number of stops and departure times. Point.me will then monitor it and let you know when the price drops.

This is especially handy if you don't yet have the full amount of points and miles required to book your dream trip. Set the alert, and then if the redemption rate drops to a level you can afford, you'll be notified and can book that trip.

Multicity search has landed

Perhaps my biggest hesitation to make Point.me my default award search tool has been that you can only search for one route at a time.

Point.me has now added multicity search. Say you want to fly to Italy on a particular date in lie-flat business class with your points and miles. You know that Italy has a great rail network, so it's easy to get around the country. Or, perhaps you can't quite decide which part of Italy to fly into and are happy to be guided by whichever destination offers the best value from your points and miles. Point.me now lets you search for award seats for up to three destinations in a single search, which is much faster than searching for each route separately.

The feature is live for Premium members, and Point.me says Standard members will get access soon. It is one of the stronger reasons to choose the Premium plan over the Standard if your trips tend to be more elaborate than a simple round-trip.

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Awesome transfer bonus integration

Transfer bonuses are my secret weapon for instantly increasing the value of your points and miles at no cost. Transferable loyalty programs regularly offer bonuses when you transfer points to select airline and hotel partner programs. These bonuses are often around 20-30%, though occasionally you will see bonuses of 50% or more.

It makes sense to book flights through programs that are currently offering a transfer bonus because you'll need fewer points and miles, but with transfer bonuses coming and going every week, how can you keep track?

Well, Point.me has an impressive integration that shows award flights that match transferable currencies, including the transfer bonus and how much you'll save.

You'll be alerted to the fact that, thanks to a current transfer bonus, your transferable rewards can book certain flights for fewer points and miles, what that discount is, and when the transfer bonus ends, so you don't miss out.

This is a terrific way to truly maximize your travel.

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Advice on whether your redemption is good value

Even if you find the exact award flight you are looking for, it can be hard to know if the amount of points (plus taxes, fees and surcharges) you are paying is a good deal or not.

I like that Point.me does this hard work for you and flags the search results that are either a "good" or a "great" deal for your points. It does this by finding the cash price of the same ticket and comparing the value you are getting by redeeming the points required against the cash price and the price if you redeemed credit card points by booking through a credit card portal, where the value is usually one cent per point.

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Step-by-step booking instructions

Point.me cannot book award flights for you (and neither can any of its rivals), because you still have to transfer your own points and complete the reservation with the airline loyalty program.

What it does instead is provide you with specific instructions for the redemption you have chosen, walking you through which program to transfer to, how many rewards to move and how to complete the booking, which gives you great peace of mind and should ensure a smooth transfer and redemption booking.

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Remember the golden rule of transfers. Never transfer points speculatively. Confirm the award seat is still there before you move anything, because transfers are irreversible.

Related: How (and why) you should earn transferable credit card points

TPG has an exclusive Point.me saving for subscribers

Point.me offers users three different plans:

Basic plan: Free. Grants access to the Explore tool to see where your points can take you, though real-time flight searches are limited.

Standard plan: $12 per month or $129 per year. Includes unlimited real-time award flight searches across 150+ airlines, step-by-step booking instructions, and deal alerts.

Premium plan: $260 per year. Includes all Standard features, plus a complimentary points strategy consultation

You can receive four months free when joining Point.me on an annual Standard by using the code THEPOINTSGUY4 at this link.

TPG subscribers also receive an exclusive four months free on a Premium plan. Make sure you've signed up for TPG exclusive offers to receive your special code to save on Point.me Premium.

First-time purchasers only. Offer expires Sept. 30, 2026.

Bottom line

Point.me has quietly added a host of improvements. Searches that once took a minute now arrive in under 20 seconds, the coverage remains the widest of any tool I have used, and the additions of Explore 2.0, multicity search, wallet integration and transfer bonus alerts turn what was a capable search engine into something closer to a full planning tool.

TPG readers can receive four months complimentary when joining Point.me on an annual Standard plan, so a full year of unlimited real-time award searches, step-by-step booking instructions and deal alerts effectively costs you just eight months. If you're stuck with a large points balance you don't know how to redeem, this can be a savvy investment.

For even more benefits and tools, make sure you sign up for TPG's exclusive offers to get the code for four months free on Point.me Premium. Then get ready to put those handy new features to work on your next redemption.

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