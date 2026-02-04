Get a 50% bonus when you transfer your Chase Ultimate Rewards points to Marriott Bonvoy
Need more Marriott Bonvoy points for a fantastic hotel redemption? Folks with Chase Ultimate Rewards points can score a 50% bonus when transferring points from now through Feb. 28. That means every 1,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points you transfer will get you 1,500 Marriott Bonvoy points.
For example, say you wanted to book a room at CitizenM London Shoreditch for 40,000 Marriott points per night. If you started with no points in your Marriott account, you could transfer just 27,000 Chase points to get the 40,000 Marriott points you'd need for one night's stay.
We've seen similar deals in the past, but they're not always equal. The highest Chase-to-Marriott transfer bonus we've seen is 70% — better than what's on offer right now — but we've also seen it significantly lower.
Is it worth it?
As of February 2026, TPG values Marriott Bonvoy points at 0.7 cents per point, and we value Chase Ultimate Rewards points at 2.05 cents per point. With the 50% transfer bonus, you'd be getting 1.5 Marriott points per Chase point. If you use the TPG valuations, 1.5 Marriott points are worth 1.05 cents, which is still much less than 1 Chase point at 2.05 cents.
So, at face value, it isn't worth transferring just to transfer, but it can be worth it if you have a specific redemption in mind that will save you a lot of cash.
If you're trying to figure out what a great redemption might be, check out our guide on five ways to maximize Marriott Bonvoy award night redemptions (like taking advantage of the program's "Stay for 5, Pay for 4" perk, where you get a free fifth night when booking with points). And don't miss our lists of the best Marriott hotels in the world and the best Marriott all-inclusive resorts to book with points.
If you have Chase Ultimate Rewards points and really want to milk them for every penny, check out this guide that breaks down our favorite ways to redeem them.
Bottom line
This Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer bonus to Marriott Bonvoy isn't the best, but it isn't the worst. If you have a specific trip you're planning that requires Marriott Bonvoy points and you have Chase points to transfer, it might make sense. Otherwise, your Chase points are more valuable staying put.
