Peru is restarting international flights — here’s what you need to know
The ongoing pandemic has ravaged tourism around the world, but few countries have been hit as hard as Peru.
All scheduled international flights (with the exception of repatriation flights) to and from the country have been suspended since March. Peru also happens to have one of the highest mortality rates for COVID-19 in the world.
However, in a move that signals the start of travel resuming, Peru will allow select international flights to start operating again on October 5 — with U.S. flights to soon follow.
Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced that international flights will resume with the implementation of Phase 4 of the country’s economic reactivation plan. At the same time though, Peru will remain under a state of emergency — with national quarantine measures and curfews — through the end of October due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.
Regular service to select major cities in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Panama and Mexico will be initially available, with various restrictions in place.
For instance, there will be daily flights between Lima, Peru (LIM) and Santiago, Chile (SCL) on LATAM. But because Chile has yet to reopen its borders, only Chilean nationals and residents will be able to enter the country. The number of international flights per week will be about 20% of what was available pre-COVID.
Scheduled flights to the U.S. and Europe will recommence at a later stage, but in an independent search, American Airlines and LATAM have already scheduled nonstop flights starting on October 15 between Lima and Miami.
All passengers arriving to Peru must sign a sworn statement agreeing to comply with the mandatory 14-day quarantine and attest that they are symptom-free of COVID-19 upon entry. In addition, passengers must present a negative molecular COVID-19 test (within 72 hours of arrival) to be allowed entry.
Daily coronavirus case numbers remain elevated in Peru, but travel has slowly begun to restart in the South American nation. According to the U.S. Embassy, travelers from the United States will not be barred from entering. However, as is the case with traveling anywhere during the pandemic, regulations may change at any time.
