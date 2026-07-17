There's a new airport lounge, of sorts, planned for a fast-growing airport on the East Coast. To get in, you don't have to have a premium credit card or pay pricey membership dues.

Just don't expect to sip on a Diet Coke while you're inside.

Later this year, Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) expects to cut the ribbon on a brand-new Pepsi-themed lounge. Yes, Pepsi.

Located inside the airport's largest terminal (Terminal 2), this space will be open to all flyers at no cost. And renderings of the new digs show the Pepsi branding front and center.

RDU AIRPORT AUTHORITY

To be clear, we're not exactly talking about a Delta One Lounge here; the space could hardly be confused with a high-end premium club.

But it should be a nice place for travelers to sit. The customer lounge will have seating and workplace options, along with a host of power outlets and televisions.

Basically, it's a spot where you can sit, work, and get away from the hustle and bustle of the main terminal concourse. (Oh — and, of course, there will be two Pepsi vending machines inside.)

The soft drink enthusiasts among us (and there are plenty of them here at TPG) might count this opening as a small victory for Pepsi — a small one, that is — after it was ousted as the official soda at Marriott hotels earlier this month.

The RDU Airport Authority tells TPG the facility is on track to open by the end of 2026, and will be open 24 hours a day.

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Meanwhile, if you're a flyer who prefers a true airport lounge, RDU boasts airline outposts for each of the "Big Three" U.S. carriers, with an American Airlines Admirals Club, Delta Sky Club and United Club all available in Terminal 2.

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American Airlines Admirals Club at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

This isn't the first Pepsi lounge at an airport. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) is home to a similar concept — albeit pre-security — inside its historic Terminal 1.

RDU, for its part, is in the midst of a massive, $2.5 billion makeover after years of growth that's seen the airport add long-haul international service on the likes of Air France, Aer Lingus and Lufthansa.

The airport serves as a focus city for Delta Air Lines and is one of American's top non-hub airports — not to mention this writer's home base.

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