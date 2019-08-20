This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Airbus A220 is regarded as a customer-friendly aircraft thanks to its large windows, spacious overhead bins and only one row of middle seats. Although there’s a plant in Alabama now producing A220s for US airlines, Delta is the only US airline currently flying the aircraft while JetBlue waits for the 60 Airbus A220s it has on order.
International airlines have been quicker to adopt the new aircraft type, and now one of those will be launching A220 service to the US soon. As reported by RoutesOnline, Air Canada just updated its flight schedule to include daily flights between New York’s LaGuardia (LGA) and Montreal (YUL) starting March 5, 2020, on the following schedule:
- AC 744 — Montreal (YUL) 8:45am Departure ⇒ New York LaGuardia (LGA) 10:15am Arrival
- AC 745 — New York LaGuardia (LGA) 10:55am Departure ⇒ Montreal (YUL) 12:20pm Arrival
This new route marks Air Canada’s first A220 service to the US, launching almost two months before two A220 routes announced last week. Although the service is only scheduled through April 30, 2020, it could be extended in future schedule updates.
For those that want to try the new aircraft for themselves, flights between New York and Montreal are currently starting at $228 round-trip or just $93 one-way from the US. Southbound one-way fares begin at $129. Inaugural flights currently cost $129 one-way from Montreal to LaGuardia and $142 one-way from LaGuardia to Montreal.
When it launches this new route, Air Canada is set to become just the second airline to operate the Airbus A220 in New York City. The new service will launch a little more than a year after Delta launched its inaugural A220 service out of LaGuardia (LGA) on Feb. 7.
New York isn’t the only US city getting new Air Canada A220 service. Last week, Air Canada announced new A220-300 service between Seattle-Montreal and San Jose-Toronto. Both of these routes start on May 4, 2020.
