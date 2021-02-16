Fly NYC to Colombia for 5,000 SkyMiles in late 2021, Delta One from 12,000 SkyMiles
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Planning a trip to Colombia later this year? If you have Delta Skymiles on hand, consider booking your tickets now.
TPG found one-way flights from New York-JFK to Bogota (BOG) — the country’s largest city — for just 5,000 SkyMiles in Comfort+. There’s wide-open award space on this route through the end of the year. Some flights are operated wholly by Delta, while others are operated by Aeromexico with connecting flights in Mexico City (MEX). Many dates have tickets at this price in standard economy, while others have Comfort+ award space too.
We’re also finding limited dates with low-cost first-class award space. Some of these flights are equipped with proper Delta One lie-flat first-class cabins.
It’s worth noting that Colombia is one of the few countries allowing American tourists during the pandemic. To avoid a 14-day quarantine, you must test negative for COVID-19 within 96 hours before your flight. You must upload your negative test result to CoronApp, the country’s new coronavirus tracing mobile app. That said, coronavirus is still a very real threat, so make sure to check Colombia’s COVID numbers before you depart. Additionally, you must test negative for COVID-19 72 hours (or less) before your return flight to the U.S. Otherwise, you will be denied boarding for your flight.
Let’s take a closer look at cheap Delta awards to Bogota (BOG).
Sign-up for the TPG daily newsletter to get points and miles coverage like this delivered to your inbox.
Delta awards from NYC to Bogota
As discussed in the intro, Delta is offering discounted tickets from New York-JFK to Bogota (BOG). We’re seeing widespread dates with one-way tickets pricing at just 5,000 SkyMiles one-way in Main Cabin economy and Comfort+.
Here’s a look at Comfort+ pricing in mid-August through early September:
Looking even later in the year, we’re finding similar pricing in late-September and October:
Some dates have excellent first-class pricing too. Many dates in July and August have tickets that cost just 12,000 SkyMiles one-way.
Some flights with low-cost first-class award space are routes through Mexico City (MEX), with the Mexico City to Bogota flight being operated by Aeromexico. That said, some return flights even have nonstop award space on Delta’s 767-300 aircraft that’s outfitted with lie-flat Delta One seats. This is an excellent opportunity to try Delta’s international business class product on the cheap.
Many flights from Bogota to New York have cheap Main Cabin, Comfort+ and first-class award space available as well. Here’s a look at return award pricing in July and August.
Note that round-trip itineraries are subject to roughly $80 in taxes and fees, though this may be higher if you book a flight through Mexico.
We are not seeing award space from other U.S. cities at this time.
Bottom line
This is an excellent deal for flights from the U.S. to Colombia. If you’re interested in taking one of these flights, book your tickets fast. Delta is known to offer cheap limited-time award tickets, so this deal could disappear at a moment’s notice. Thankfully, you can cancel your tickets for a full refund due to Delta’s new award redeposit policy.
Feature photo by Starcevic/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.