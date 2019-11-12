Norwegian Air adds more Europe flights from Chicago and Denver
Norwegian Air is boosting its European links from Chicago and Denver next summer as it refocuses its transatlantic network on larger U.S. gateways.
In Chicago, the low-cost carrier will add flights between O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and both Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Rome (FCO), Norwegian said Tuesday. The Paris flights begin in May 1, with Norwegian offering up to five-weekly flights through Oct. 24. To Rome, Norwegian will fly up to four-weekly flights through Oct. 19.
Denver (DEN) will gain a new flight to Rome, which will operate seasonally from March 31 through Oct. 23. The route will operate up to three times a week.
All three routes will be flown with Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which are configured with 35 Premium and 309 economy seats.
“Rome and Paris are great additions to our growing presence in Chicago and Denver and we look forward to welcoming new and existing travelers onboard next summer,” Matthew Wood, senior vice-president of commercial at Norwegian, said in a statement.
Norwegian’s new routes from Chicago and Denver are the latest moves in a larger transatlantic route restructuring. The airline ended its service to Las Vegas (LAS), as well as all North American routes to Ireland, while adding new flights from Austin (AUS) and shuffling its ranks of seasonal and year-round routes.
With the additions announced Tuesday, Norwegian will serve four cities from Chicago — Barcelona, London, Paris and Rome — and three from Denver (London, Paris and Rome) next summer.
“The U.S. is now our largest and most important source market and we will continue to invest in expanding our network to offer more nonstop service to highly sought-after European destinations,” Wood said.
As part of that investment in its U.S. network, Norwegian and JetBlue Airways recently signed a letter of intent to implement an interline agreement. Such a tie-up would allow each carrier to sell connecting itineraries including flights on the other airline.
Norwegian will compete with American and United on both Chicago routes, as well as with Air France to Paris and Alitalia to Rome, according to Cirium schedule data. No other airlines fly between Denver and Rome.
