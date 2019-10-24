Austin gets a nonstop flight to Paris on Norwegian
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Low-budget carrier Norwegian is adding nonstop service between Paris and Austin, the first connection to Paris for the fast-growing Texas airport.
The carrier will operate a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner three times weekly beginning May 6, 2020, and twice-weekly starting September 25, 2020 from Charles de Gaulle (CDG) to AUS. The news was first reported by Routes Online.
The carrier already operates an Austin to London Gatwick (LGW) route that launched in 2018. The Paris route can be booked directly on Norwegian’s website, with fares hovering around $250 one-way and $470 round-trip.
The cheapest tickets are in the airline’s LowFare class, which includes very little aside from the actual flight and hand luggage. If you want more flexibility, you may want to consider booking a LowFare+ ticket, which includes advance seat selection, a free checked bag and onboard meals. You’ll pay to make changes to your ticket regardless of which fare class you book, unless you book a Flex or PremiumFlex ticket.
Norwegian’s 787-9, while not offering a true business class, does have a premium cabin, which looks and feels very much like premium economy does on a full-service airline and was reviewed favorably by our global news editor Emily Mcnutt. Seats are laid out 2-3-2 instead of 3-3-3 in economy, and offer 43 inches of legroom, a major improvement over the tight confines of regular coach seats.
This is the latest in major news from the airline in recent days. JetBlue and Norwegian last week announced plans to enter into a partnership that would allow them to sell connecting seats onto each other’s flights, as TPG’s Ben Mutzabaugh reported. The two carriers says they’ve signed a Letter of Intent for an interline agreement that would “allow customers to combine low fares in a convenient single booking for connecting flights between the Americas and Europe.”
Norwegian Air flies to over 150 destinations worldwide, several in the U.S., including New York (JFK), Newark (EWR) and Los Angeles (LAX).
Featured image by Benji Stawski/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: Delta Sky Club and Centurion lounge access, $200 annual airline fee credit and up to $200 in Uber credits annually
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months.
- Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. That can be up to $200 in annual Uber savings.
- 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel.
- 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com.
- Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world.
- Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. Learn More.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
- Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. Enrollment required.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.