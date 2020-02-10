United begins construction on ‘one-of-a-kind’ Club at Newark
United Airlines operates two types of lounges at its Northeast hub, Newark Liberty International Airport. There’s a top-notch Polaris Lounge, with free a-la-carte dining, showers and a number of other amenities; and several United Club lounges, with fewer perks but far less restrictive access requirements.
I’ve found the carrier’s Newark (EWR) United Clubs to be especially crowded since the airline converted its largest NYC-area location into a Polaris Lounge, though. That’s led to frustration for members and customers who score access thanks to credit card perks, such as the two one-time passes that come as a benefit of the United Explorer Card.
Now, several years after Newark’s largest United Club closed, the airline has finally shared details about its replacement location. It will be positioned near Terminal C’s gate C124 and sport “sweeping views of the runway and the New York City skyline.”
As a United representative explained:
We’re excited to share that we’ve begun construction on the latest addition to our global United Club network with a brand-new location at Newark Liberty International Airport, our New York-area hub. This multimillion-dollar space will offer travelers a best-in-class experience and is one of many ways we’re working to improve every step of our customers’ journey. Our new club will be truly one of a kind, and we look forward to sharing more details in the weeks ahead.
As a result of the construction, the carrier has closed its “pop-up” United Club near gate C124 — instead, customers are being directed to locations near gates C74 and C93, along with the newer outpost in Terminal A, which is connected to Terminal C by an airside bus.
The airline has yet to confirm a precise opening date, beyond sharing that the new United Club will open in 2021. For Newark-based frequent flyers, it couldn’t come too soon.
