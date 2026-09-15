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New York JFK's new Terminal One won't open until early 2027

Sept. 15, 2026
3 min read
New Terminal One exterior aerial rendering
New York JFK's new Terminal One won't open until early 2027
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Travelers in New York will have to wait longer than expected to fly out of one of the newest terminals at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

This week, officials with the airport's new Terminal One told TPG the facility is now slated to open in early 2027.

Previously, the airport had hoped the new terminal would open at some point in 2026.

In a statement to TPG late Monday, the terminal said it was finalizing construction and preparing for operations with airline partners and concessions.

"We want to ensure that all systems and processes are well-tested and prepared to deliver on our commitment to set a new standard in customer experience, from day one," a spokesperson said.

NEW TERMINAL ONE

Now, to be fair: Delays like this happen all the time with huge construction projects. And when you consider this build is happening right in the middle of one of America's busiest airports, it's not too surprising to see the timeline slip a bit.

Still, this news does mean New York flyers will have to wait a bit longer to benefit from what will (eventually) be a major facilities upgrade at JFK.

A major upgrade at JFK

Once complete, the new Terminal One will span 2.6 million square feet, serving 15 airlines and ultimately replacing JFK's existing Terminal 1 facility.

July 2025: Construction on the new Terminal One at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). EDWARD RUSSELL/FOR THE POINTS GUY

It will also be home to a half-dozen lounges, including a massive new Air France club the carrier just announced Tuesday.

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This time last year, there had been hope that the new facility would open its doors during the summer of 2026.

Now, the terminal operator expects to begin welcoming passengers during the first quarter of 2027.

The first phase of the new building planned to open next year will include 13 gates, plus one temporary gate.

Once the initial phase opens, the old Terminal 1 is slated to be demolished. Then, work would begin on a second, nine-gate phase of the new building.

Bottom line

This isn't the only all-new terminal under construction at JFK.

Work is also underway on a brand-new Terminal 6, which is expected to house a long list of global carriers. Among them: JetBlue, and United Airlines, plus a host of Star Alliance airlines like Air Canada, All Nippon Airways (ANA), Lufthansa Swiss — among others.

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Featured image by NEW TERMINAL ONE
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.