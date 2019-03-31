Exciting New Airline Routes for March 2019 and Beyond
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airlines around the world launch and announce dozens of new flight routes and service changes every month. Today, we’ll share just a few of the latest flights that will take to the skies this month or in the near future. Keep in mind that exact flight details (like schedules and aircraft, among other things) may change.
NEW ROUTES LAUNCHED IN MARCH 2019
Southwest Begins Long-Awaited Hawaii Flights (launched March 17)
Details — At long last, after more than 16 agonizing months since the first announcement of the new route on Twitter, Southwest finally began flying from Oakland (OAK) to Honolulu (HNL) on March 17, marking the occasion with an epic sale featuring $49 one-way tickets — other airlines later followed suit, making the day even sweeter for those planning trips to the islands. The route started out with service once a day by the carrier’s 737-800 aircraft — TPG staff were aboard the inaugural flight — but now runs twice per day as of March 24. Even better, Southwest will continue to launch new Hawaii flights throughout April and May. Dates and details are listed below.
Schedule (2x daily as of March 24, 2019):
- WN808 Oakland (OAK) 8:20am Departure → Honolulu (HNL) 11:10am Arrival
- WN3916 Honolulu (HNL) 9:35am Departure → Oakland (OAK) 5:50pm Arrival
- WN5665 Oakland (OAK) 4:15pm Departure → Honolulu (HNL) 7:05pm Arrival
- WN2369 Honolulu (HNL) 12:45pm Departure → Oakland (OAK) 8:55pm Arrival
Additional Routes Launching This Spring:
- Oakland (OAK) – Kahului, Maui (OGG); 1x daily as of April 7, then 2x daily as of April 10.
- Honolulu (HNL) – Kahului, Maui (OGG); 4x daily as of April 28.
- San Jose (SJC) – Honolulu (HNL); once daily as of May 5.
- Honolulu (HNL) – Kona, Big Island of Hawaii (KOA); 4x daily as of May 12.
- San Jose (SJC) – Kahului, Maui (OGG); once daily as of May 26.
American Airlines Adds Nonstop Service to Munich, Debuts More Domestic Routes (launched March 3 and 30)
Details — If this month is any indication, it’s going to be a busy year for Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), which, as of March 30, is home to new flights to Munich (MUC) aboard the carrier’s A330-200 aircraft. American Airlines will also launch domestic flights from CLT to Erie, Pennsylvania (ERI) in May, as well as to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ) and Traverse City, Michigan (TVC) in June, while service on seven other domestic routes is set to increase later this year.
Launched March 30, 2019 (daily):
- AA716 Charlotte (CLT) 3:30pm Departure → Munich (MUC) 6:30am (+1) Arrival
- AA717 Munich (MUC) 8:50am Departure → Charlotte (CLT) 12:55pm Arrival
Coming in May 2019:
- Charlotte (CLT) – Erie, PA (ERI)
Coming in June 2019:
- Charlotte (CLT) – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (SDQ)
- Charlotte (CLT) – Traverse City (TVC)
Additional Service Increases Coming Soon to AA:
- Charlotte (CLT) – Baltimore (BWI); adding two daily flights
- Charlotte (CLT) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL); adding two daily flights
- Charlotte (CLT) – Orlando (MCO); adding one daily flight
- Charlotte (CLT) – Newark (EWR); adding one daily flight
- Charlotte (CLT) – Chicago (ORD); total of 10 flights daily
- Charlotte (CLT) – Los Angeles (LAX); total of 8 flights daily
- Charlotte (CLT) – New York (EWR and JFK); total of 16 flights daily
JetBlue Introduces Service from South Florida to Guayaquil, Ecuador (launched March 1)
Details — JetBlue added daily nonstop service to its sixth South American city this month with its latest route from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to Guayaquil, Ecuador (GYE). While being a delightful city in its own right, it’s also known for being the gateway to the Galápagos, so if seeing the unique wildlife of this popular South American destination is on your travel bucket list, you’ll now be able to fly nearby in style aboard JetBlue’s signature A320s.
Schedule (daily):
- B61255 Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 7:00pm Departure → Guayaquil, Ecuador (GYE) 10:45pm Arrival
- B61256 Guayaquil, Ecuador (GYE) 11:45pm Departure → Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 5:21am (+1) Arrival
More Domestic Flights Available on United Airlines (launched March 8, 9, 30 and 31)
Details — It’s been a big month for United Airlines, which launched a slew of new domestic routes from Denver (DEN), Los Angeles (LAX), Cleveland (CLE), Newark (EWR), Washington, DC (IAD) and San Francisco (SFO). New destinations include upstate New York (ELM), Hilton Head Island (HHH), several cities around Florida and California, and Paine Field (PAE) in Everett, Washington, making travel infinitely easier for folks located north of Seattle (SEA).
Launched March 8:
- Los Angeles (LAX) – Redding, CA (RDD)
- Denver (DEN) – Santa Rosa, CA (STS)
Launched March 9:
- Denver (DEN) – Brownsville, TX (BRO)
- Denver (DEN) – West Palm Beach, FL (PBI)
- Denver (DEN) – Pensacola, FL (PNS)
- Denver (DEN) – Sarasota, FL (SRQ)
- Denver (DEN) – Destin/Fort Walton Beach, FL (VPS)
- Cleveland (CLE) – Tampa, FL (TPA)
Launched March 30:
- Los Angeles (LAX) – Eugene, OR (EUG)
Launched March 31:
- Denver (DEN) – Everett, WA (PAE)
- Denver (DEN) – Flagstaff, AZ (FLG)
- Newark (EWR) – Hilton Head Island, SC (HHH)
- Washington, DC (IAD) – Elmira, NY (ELM)
- Washington, DC (IAD) – Manchester, NH (MHT)
- Washington, DC (IAD) – Hilton Head Island, SC (HHH)
- Los Angeles (LAX) – Madison, WI (MSN)
- Los Angeles (LAX) – Pasco, WA (PSC)
- San Francisco (SFO) – Everett, WA (PAE)
New Flights From Denver to Grand Cayman on Cayman Airways (launched March 2)
Details — Seasonal service between Denver (DEN) and Grand Cayman (GCM) officially launched March 2, with flights taking place twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday now through mid-August. While the carrier was originally supposed to use the 737 MAX 8 on the route, the aircraft have been replaced by 737-300s or at times, 767-300s, which are operated by charter carrier Eastern Airlines. Note that in some cases pilots may need to factor in additional refueling stops depending on atmospheric conditions and how many people are on the plane.
Schedule (2x per week on Wednesday and Saturday):
- KX441 Denver (DEN) 2:30pm Departure → Grand Cayman (GCM) 8:00pm Arrival
- KX440 Grand Cayman (GCM) 9:45am Departure → Denver (DEN) 1:15pm Arrival
Spirit Airlines Connects Indianapolis With Las Vegas and Orlando (launched March 14)
Details — It just got easier For folks in and around Indianapolis (IND) to visit Las Vegas (LAS) and Orlando (MCO), thanks to a pair of new A320 routes Spirit Airlines launched March 14. The same day, Spirit Airlines also announced a number of new routes it plans to launch from IND later this year, with thrice-weekly seasonal service to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (MYR) beginning May 2 and daily nonstop flights to Tampa (TPA) and Fort Myers (RSW) starting November 14 — more on that, below.
Indianapolis to Las Vegas
- NK533 Indianapolis (IND) 8:45pm Departure → Las Vegas (LAS) 10:01pm Arrival
- NK566 Las Vegas (LAS) 10:49pm Departure → Indianapolis (IND) 5:30am (+1) Arrival
Indianapolis to Orlando
- NK317 Indianapolis (IND) 6:30am Departure → Orlando (MCO) 8:52am Arrival
- NK392 Orlando (MCO) 5:20pm Departure → Indianapolis (IND) 7:55pm Arrival
Alaska Airlines Adds More Flights From Seattle-Tacoma and Paine Field (launched March 4 and 7)
Details — Everyone living north of Seattle, rejoice! After being closed to passenger flights in World War II, Paine Field (PAE) in Everett, Washington, officially re-opened on March 4, featuring four daily nonstop flights to Portland (PDX) aboard Alaska Airlines’ Embraer 175 aircraft. Nearby, at Seattle-Tacoma (SEA), a new route to Columbus, Ohio (CMH) began operating on March 7, with daily service on the A320.
Seattle to Portland (4x daily as of March 4, via PAE):
- AS2878 Seattle (PAE) 6:30am Departure → Portland (PDX) 7:25am Arrival
- AS2879 Portland (PDX) 7:40am Departure → Seattle (PAE) 8:40am Arrival
- AS2880 Seattle (PAE) 1:20pm Departure → Portland (PDX) 2:15pm Arrival
- AS2881 Portland (PDX) 10:20am Departure → Seattle (PAE) 11:20am Arrival
- AS2882 Seattle (PAE) 6:00pm Departure → Portland (PDX) 6:55pm Arrival
- AS2883 Portland (PDX) 3:50pm Departure → Seattle (PAE) 4:50pm Arrival
- AS2884 Seattle (PAE) 9:05pm Departure → Portland (PDX) 10:00pm Arrival
- AS2885 Portland (PDX) 9:35pm Departure → Seattle (PAE) 10:35pm Arrival
Seattle to Columbus (daily as of March 7, via SEA):
- AS1692 Seattle (SEA) 9:40am Departure → Columbus (CMH) 5:05pm Arrival
- AS1693 Columbus (CMH) 6:05pm Departure → Seattle (SEA) 8:05pm Arrival
NEW ROUTES ANNOUNCED IN MARCH 2019
American Airlines and British Airways Announce New Links to London
Details — American Airlines and British Airways recently announced plans for new seasonal nonstop service from Miami (MIA) and Philadelphia (PHL) to London (LHR) with AA operating the MIA-LHR route with a mix of 777-200 and 777-300 aircraft and BA running the PHL-LHR route three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday with a mix of 747s and A380s. Both flights will be operated seasonally from October 27, 2019, to March 28, 2020. Also on deck for American Airlines is a new daily nonstop from Phoenix (PHX) set to begin April 1, 2019, which would be serviced by the carrier’s 777-200.
Miami to London (daily, October 27, 2019 to March 28, 2020):
- Miami (MIA) 6:05pm Departure → London (LHR) 6:45am (+1) Arrival
- London (LHR) 9:35am Departure → Miami (MIA) 3:40pm Arrival
- Miami (MIA) 8:30pm Departure → London (LHR) 9:15am (+1) Arrival
- London (LHR) 11:35am Departure → Miami (MIA) 5:35pm Arrival
- Miami (MIA) 12:20am Departure → London (LHR) 12:40pm Arrival
- London (LHR) 9:15am Departure → Miami (MIA) 3:10pm Arrival
- Miami (MIA) 6:15pm Departure → London (LHR) 6:35am (+1) Arrival
- London (LHR) 2:15pm Departure → Miami (MIA) 8:10pm Arrival
- Miami (MIA) 10:25pm Departure → London (LHR) 10:55am (+1) Arrival
- London (LHR) 4:05pm Departure → Miami (MIA) 9:55pm Arrival
Philadelphia to London (3x per week from October 27, 2019 to March 28, 2020):
- Philadelphia (PHL) 9:10pm Departure → London (LHR) 9:20am (+1) Arrival
- London (LHR) 2:35pm Departure → Philadelphia (PHL) 6:10pm Arrival
- Philadelphia (PHL) 7:25pm Departure → London (LHR) 7:30am (+1) Arrival
- London (LHR) 2:10pm Departure → Philadelphia (PHL) 5:25pm Arrival
Phoenix to London (daily as of April 1, 2019):
- Phoenix (PHX) 3:10pm Departure → London (LHR) 9:25am Arrival
- London (LHR) 9:30am Departure → Phoenix (PHX) 12:30pm Arrival
El Al Reveals Plans to Fly From Chicago to Tel Aviv in 2020
Details — The good news is El Al is planning to launch nonstop service from Chicago (ORD) to Tel Aviv (TLV) sometime in March 2020. The bad news is other than the fact that the new route will run three times per week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday and will most likely be operated by the carrier’s 787 Dreamliner — that’s all we know so far since El Al is keeping especially tight-lipped on the subject as of press time. Stay tuned to TPG for more information as this development continues to unfold.
Hawaiian Airlines is Adding Another Nonstop Option From SFO
Details — It seems Southwest isn’t the only airline with Hawaii on the brain these days. Starting October 16, Hawaiian Airlines will offer a new daily nonstop flight from San Francisco (SFO) to Honolulu (HNL), which will be operated by the carrier’s shiny new Airbus A321neo aircraft. If you’ve been dreaming of a tropical Hawaiian getaway, it’s never too early to start planning, especially since October is one of the best times of the year to visit.
Schedule (daily, as of October 16, 2019):
- HA53 San Francisco (SFO) 7:30am Departure → Honolulu (HNL) 10:10am Arrival
- HA54 Honolulu (HNL) 9:15pm Departure → San Francisco (SFO) 5:30am (+1) Arrival
More Domestic Flights Coming Soon to Southwest
Details — On the heels of its new flight to Hawaii, Southwest Airlines announced several new domestic routes coming in August and October of this year. Weekend service between St. Louis (STL) and Salt Lake City (SLC) is expected to begin August 10, with a switch to daily service starting October 2. Twice-daily flights between Baltimore (BWI) and Newark (EWR) will begin October 2, while three additional routes are slated for an October 5 start, linking Nashville (BNA) with Buffalo (BUF) on weekends, and Houston (HOU) with Amarillo (AMA) and Dallas (DAL) with Cleveland (CLE) on Sundays.
Weekend service as of August 10, 2019 (then, daily starting October 2):
- St. Louis (STL) – Salt Lake City (SLC)
2x daily service as of October 2, 2019:
- Baltimore (BWI) – Newark (EWR)
Launching October 5, 2019:
- Nashville (BNA) – Buffalo, NY (BUF); weekend service
- Houston (HOU) – Amarillo (AMA); Sunday service
- Dallas (DAL) – Cleveland (CLE); Sunday service
Spirit Airlines is Adding More Routes from California to Las Vegas
Details — In addition to the three new routes from Indianapolis (IND) that Spirit Airlines announced for May 2 and November 14 (mentioned above), the carrier also laid out plans for new nonstop flights between Sacramento (SMF) and Las Vegas (LAS) and Burbank (BUR) and Las Vegas (LAS), both of which will be operated three times a day starting June 20 by the carrier’s A319s. As for the new flights out of IND, the route to Myrtle Beach (MYR) will be operated seasonally three times per week on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday by the carrier’s A319 starting May 2, while the flights to Tampa (TPA) and Fort Myers (RSW) will run daily aboard A320s starting November 14.
Launching June 20, 2019:
- Sacramento (SMF) – Las Vegas (LAS); 3x daily flights
- Burbank (BUR) – Las Vegas (LAS); 3x daily flights
Launching May 2, 2019:
- Indianapolis – Myrtle Beach; seasonal service 3x per week
Launching November 14, 2019:
- Indianapolis – Tampa; daily service
- Indianapolis – Fort Myers; daily service
Delta to Debut Flights From Atlanta to Oakland and Vancouver
Details — We’ve got great news for anyone in the Southeast planning trips to the West Coast or Vancouver this summer. From June 9 to September 1, you can catch a flight from Atlanta (ATL) to Oakland (OAK) six times per week Sunday through Friday — service will then change to four times a week on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Friday on October 1. For those wishing to visit Vancouver (YVR), flights will be available from ATL five times a week on Sunday, Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday starting September 1. Both routes will be serviced by Delta’s 737-900s.
Atlanta to Oakland (6x per week June 9 through September 1, then 4x per week as of October 1):
- DL2979 Atlanta (ATL) 7:17pm Departure → Oakland (OAK) 9:25pm Arrival
- DL2979 Oakland (OAK) 10:30pm Departure → Atlanta (ATL) 6:06am (+1) Arrival
Atlanta to Vancouver (5x per week as of September 1, 2019):
- DL1805 Atlanta (ATL) 7:26pm Departure → Vancouver (YVR) 9:50pm Arrival
- DL2450 Vancouver (YVR) 11:10pm Departure → Atlanta (ATL) 7:00am (+1) Arrival
Virgin Atlantic Plans Service From London to São Paulo
Details — While details are scarce — all we know so far is that Virgin Atlantic is planning to launch new nonstop service between London (LHR) and São Paulo, Brazil, sometime in 2020, and likely on its 787-9 aircraft — we’re definitely keeping a close eye on this one, as the new route will provide an important new link between Europe and South America.
Which of these new routes are you most excited about?
Featured photo of Waikiki Beach by M Swiet Productions / Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.