You’ll soon have 2 new, high-end lounge options while traveling domestically
The Primeclass Lounge network continues to grow across the country.
Within the last year, Primeclass has opened three new U.S. lounges — two at JFK and one in Palm Beach. And later this year, the network will open its fifth location in Birmingham, Alabama (BHM), followed sometime soon by San Diego, California (SAN).
When it opens in the fourth quarter of 2020, the Primeclass outpost in Birmingham will be the airport’s first lounge.
Located in Concourse B, the space will be accessible to all passengers flying through the state’s busiest airport. At 1,151 square feet, the lounge will only have seating for 56 people, which is roughly the same size as the PBI location.
Due to the small size, amenities here will be more limited. Expect to find an open buffet, full bar, workspaces and complimentary Wi-Fi.
The San Diego location will be much larger and have lots more on offer. At 11,713 square feet and with a maximum capacity of 194 passengers, overcrowding shouldn’t be an issue.
It’ll be located in Terminal 2, serving Air Canada, Alaska, American Airlines, British Airways, Delta, Edelweiss, Hawaiian, JAL, Lufthansa, United and WestJet.
The lounge will be designed with a West Coast flare and feature an open buffet and bar. It’ll also feature a conference room, luggage room, private bathrooms and showers, kids’ zone, sleeping area and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Perhaps most excitingly, the lounge will have an 1,548 square foot on-site fitness center. The gym will be operated by Roam Fitness, which currently counts Baltimore, Maryland (BWI) as its sole location.
Though a lease hasn’t been executed for the San Diego location, Primeclass is already advertising the lounge as one of its future locations. However, it’s unclear when exactly this one will open.
Like the other Primeclass lounges, these locations plan to welcome members of Priority Pass, Dragon Pass, and Lounge Buddy, as well as those looking to purchase day passes. Fortunately, getting a free Priority Pass membership is as simple as holding the right credit card.
Overall, it’s great to see Primeclass expanding its network by 50%. I’m personally excited to see another airport get a gym, and can’t wait to check out the new locations.
Renderings provided by Birmingham and San Diego Airports.
