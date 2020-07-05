Save up to 30% on lodging at 4 popular national parks
As some travelers look to hit the road on socially distanced vacations, outdoor destinations and road trips seem to be popular. In particular, national park vacations may look especially appealing to some travelers. Although the lodges at most national parks usually need to be booked well in advance, there is availability this year as national parks reopen.
Xanterra — which manages lodges in some of the best U.S. national parks — is even offering deals in select parks. Currently, there are Week of Wanderlist deals that must be booked by July 9. And, there are also less time-sensitive deals for some parks.
I’m currently seeing deals and availability at Grand Canyon National Park, Glacier National Park, Death Valley National Park and Zion National Park lodges. Here’s what you need to know to book these deals.
Grand Canyon National Park
There are multiple special offers to consider if you’re looking to book a trip to Grand Canyon National Park. First, there’s the current Week of Wanderlust sale. Through July 9, you can use the promo code WOW to book:
- Up to 30% off rooms in Grand Canyon National Park for stays between July 10 and Aug. 31, 2020 as well as between Oct. 15, 2020 and Mar. 1, 2021
- 30% off The Grand Hotel for stays between July 10 and Mar. 1, 2021
- 30% off Grand Canyon Railway & Hotel rooms and train tickets for travel between July 10 and Mar. 1, 2021
Even if you miss the Week of Wanderlust sale, there are other opportunities available for Grand Canyon lodging this summer.
For example, if you want to stay at El Tovar, Bright Angel Lodge, Kachina Lodge, Thunderbird Lodge or Maswik Lodge, you can save 30% on a stay of three nights or longer. You must check in on or after June 5, 2020 for El Tovar Hotel, Maswik Lodge and Kachina Lodge, June 10 for Bright Angel Lodge and June 15 for Thunderbird Lodge. This deal is available for stays through Sept. 3, 2020. You can use promo code STAY3 when booking online.
If you would prefer to stay at the Grand Canyon Railway Hotel, this property is offering a 10-20-30 deal to guests staying between June 15 and Sept. 30, 2020.
Specifically, guests can use the promo code STAY1 to save 10 percent off the rack rate for a one-night stay. For a two-night stay, guests can save 20% with promo code STAY2. And, for a three-night stay or longer, guests can save 30% with promo code STAY3. You must input the promo code when reserving online to get the discount.
Finally, if you want to stay at the Grand Hotel, this property is offering a similar deal to guests who arrive through Sept. 30, 2020.
You can use the promo code STAY1 to get a 10 percent discount off the rack rate. And, you can use the promo code STAY 2 to get a 20 percent discount on a two-night stay and the promo code STAY3 to get a 30 percent discount on a stay of three or more nights. As with the other offers, you must input the promo code when booking online to get the discount.
Glacier National Park
During the Week of Wanderlust sale, you can save 30% off rooms at Cedar Creek Lodge just outside Glacier National Park when you use the promo code WOW. You must book by July 9 and stay between Aug. 16, 2020 – Mar. 31, 2021.
Death Valley National Park
If you book during the Week of Wanderlust sale, you can save 30% off rooms at The Oasis at Death Valley for stays at The Inn between Oct. 1, 2020 and January 15, 2021 and for stays at The Ranch between July 10, 2020 and Jan. 15, 2021. You just have to book by July 9 using the promo code WOW.
Even if you don’t book during the Week of Wanderlust sale, there are some other deals available. For example, through the 10-20-30 deal, you can save on stays at The Ranch at Death Valley through September 30, 2020.
In particular, you can save 10% off the rack rate for a one-night stay using promo code STAY1. And, you can save 20% on a two-night stay using promo code STAY2 as well as 30% on a stay of three or more nights using promo code STAY3. However, I wasn’t able to find any availability using these promo codes.
Zion National Park
You can also save on lodging in Zion National Park during the Week of Wanderlust sale. Specifically, you can save 30% off the rack rate at Zion National Park Lodge for stays between Nov. 2, 2020 and Mar. 5, 2021 when you book by July 9 using the promo code WOW.
Bottom line
If you’re not looking to use points to stay near a national park and you don’t want to camp, you may want to consider some of these deals. I’m going to jump on some of the Week of Wanderlust deals. After all, there’s good availability and the cancellation policies generally allow you to get your deposit back as long as you cancel more than a few days before your stay.
Featured image of Glacier National Park by Clint Henderson/The Points Guy.
