Nashville International Airport may be renamed for Dolly Parton
When she was alive, Dolly Parton thought that proposals to rename Nashville International Airport (BNA) in her honor were a joke.
But now that the singer, songwriter and philanthropist is gone, the call to rename it is growing at record speed.
On Aug. 28, the Tennessee governor, along with Nashville International Airport (BNA), issued a statement announcing their intent to name the airport in honor of Dolly Parton, who passed away on Aug. 25 at age 80.
"At a place where Tennessee welcomes the world, it is fitting that Nashville International Airport would bear the name of our state's favorite daughter and greet travelers with the enduring legacy of Dolly's music, generosity, faith, and kindness," Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said.
"BNA is the front door to Music City, and with that comes a responsibility to reflect the very best of who we are as a community," said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO, Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, which owns and operates BNA.
"Dolly carried Tennessee to the world, and I can't imagine a better name for the airport where so many Tennessee journeys begin," Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development commissioner, added.
On Sept. 1, Nashville's Metro Council also unanimously threw its support behind the airport name change.
And at its meeting on Sept. 17, the Metro Nashville Airport Authority will begin the process of evaluating both its current Naming Policy and the governor's renaming proposal.
While the call to put Parton's name on BNA is gaining strong support now, the idea had been circulating long before her death.
Back in January 2025, Parton fans, Lydia Popovich and Dan Dion, launched a Change.org petition that described Parton as a "national treasure" and a Tennessee legend.
The petition also pointed out that Parton was not only a celebrated artist "who encourages love, acceptance, and goodwill through her music," but was also a philanthropist "known for her countless contributions to society." Her contributions include the creation and support of the Imagination Library program, which was founded in 1995 and now sends more than 3 million books to children worldwide each month.
Plus, organizers pointed out, if the name change is successful, "We could all be Departin' from Parton."
As of Sept. 4, that petition has more than 175,000 verified signatures.
In late January 2025, Parton told The Tennessean that she thought renaming the airport in her honor was "probably more of a joke than anything."
She added that while "[I]t does sound like a lot of fun to say: Your flight is departin' from Nashville's D. Parton," she could not imagine the airport name change "as an actual thing."
BNA airport, which is about 6 miles southeast of downtown Nashville, was established in 1937 and gets its IATA code — BNA — from its original name, Berry Field Nashville, which honored Colonel Harry S. Berry, the first airport administrator.
The airport's name was changed to Nashville International Airport in 1988.
The airport has a robust live music series, a postsecurity cocktails-to-go program, and a guest pass program that allows nonticketed visitors to enjoy the airport's offerings.
Dolly Parton fans can already celebrate the country music icon in Tennessee by visiting the Dollywood theme park, staying at her resorts and lodges or booking a stay in her retired tour bus.
Airports named for people
There are currently 13 airports named for U.S. presidents.
A bill to rename Nashville International Airport after Donald Trump was voted down by a bipartisan vote in the Tennessee House of Representatives. However, Florida's Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) officially became President Donald J. Trump International Airport (DJT) in August 2026.
A campaign to rename Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) after television pioneer and children's entertainer Fred Rogers went nowhere, but efforts to rename airports for other celebrities have succeeded.
California's Orange County Airport (SNA, for Santa Ana) was renamed John Wayne Airport in 1979 in honor of the movie star and area resident.
In 2000, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted to change the name of California's Sonoma County Airport to Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport to honor local resident and famous cartoonist who brought the world the beloved "Peanuts" comic strip.
In 2001, New Orleans International Airport (MSY, which stands for Moisant Stock Yards) was changed to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in honor of the native-born musician's 100th birthday.
Louisville International Airport (SDF), formerly known as Standiford Field, was renamed Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in 2019 to honor the boxing champion and activist who was born in the city.
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