New York City’s Moynihan Train Hall set to open on January 1
For anyone who’s traveled through Pennsylvania Station in New York City, this news couldn’t come soon enough.
The long-awaited Moynihan Train Hall is set to open to travelers on Jan. 1, 2021. The new passenger hall is located across 8th Avenue from the existing Penn Station structure and is housed in the former James A. Farley Post Office building.
While just about anything would be considered a major upgrade from the existing Penn Station, this new space looks like it will truly be a quantum leap for rail travelers passing through the Western Hemisphere’s busiest train station.
Once it opens, you can expect — first and foremost — a spacious, light-filled atrium with large skylights and soaring ceilings, elements that are conspicuously absent at Penn Station. Moynihan will feature a new, combined ticketing and baggage area as well as amenities that all modern travelers expect, such as complimentary Wi-Fi throughout, a dedicated lounge for nursing mothers, comfortable seating options with access to USB and AC outlets and more.
There will also be a Metropolitan Lounge (these lounges used to be known as ClubAcela) for Amtrak elite members which will feature expanded food-and-beverage options, private restrooms, a family area, dedicated customer-service agents, priority boarding and more.
The new train hall will also be the home of the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) and will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. Anyone traveling during its nightly closure will need to use the facilities at Penn Station. Speaking of Penn, the existing station got a bit of an upgrade this summer, as well, with a new passenger waiting area complete with new furniture, tables, power outlets, and a dedicated family area.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating effect on the travel industry, 2021 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Amtrak. It recently showed off videos of its brand-new high-speed Acela trainsets, which are currently undergoing real-life testing and are slated to begin carrying passengers in the latter part of next year.
Featured image courtesy of Amtrak.
