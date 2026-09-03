Moxy is going to the mountains.

Marriott today announced that its latest Moxy location is now open in Niseko, the heart of Japan's alpine ski region on the northern island of Hokkaido.

The opening — one of the most anticipated points hotel debuts this year — is an interesting addition to Niseko's otherwise upscale hotel portfolio, which includes a Park Hyatt and a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. Moxy tends to be a more casual brand with a youthful vibe and a focus on lively shared public spaces (you often check in at the bar) and pared-down accommodations in creative configurations, some of which feature bunk beds for larger family or friend groups.

A Queen Loft room at the Moxy Niseko. MARRIOTT

The new hotel has 310 rooms, and from what we can tell so far, they only come in two categories:

Moxy Niseko Loft with one queen bed and two twin bunk beds

Moxy Niseko Twin with two twin beds

The latter is a mere 194 square feet and, like you'll find in many other types of Moxy rooms, the sink is in the main room while the water closet with a toilet and walk-in shower is in a glassed-off space of its own.

A Twin Loft room at Moxy Niseko. MARRIOTT

As for the Queen Loft room, it is also listed at 194 square feet and includes a queen bed by the window with a small sofa and a lofted twin-size bunk bed above it. There's no closet area to speak of in either room, but instead a wall with pegs, a folding table and a luggage rack, so it might be tough to find a place to stow your ski gear.

As for the rest of the hotel, the interior design was inspired by Hokkaido's mountain landscapes with colorful touches of Kawaii, or "cute," pop culture references thrown in.

The hotel has a grab and go counter for meals on the run, but its main restaurant is the Moxy Bar & Cafe, which is a laidback-looking space serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

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The Moxy Niseko's restaurant. MARRIOTT

The hotel also features a small 24-hour fitness center for folks who don't get their fill of exercise skiing in the winter or hiking in the summer.

The new Moxy Niseko is located within the central Niseko Village ski resort with easy access to the Niseko Village gondola at the base of Mount Niseko Annupuri, putting the area's many ski trails in easy reach. Visitors will also find tons of nearby restaurants, shops and onsens to have a relaxing soak after a day out on the slopes. The hotel is also easy to reach from two different Japan Rail stations, which put it within a two-hour train ride from New Chitose International Airport (CTS), the region's main hub.

Niseko United's Annupuri base area. KATIE GENTER/THE POINTS GUY

So why bring Moxy to this particular part of Japan when many of the brand's outposts tend to be in major cities or near airports? (The four other Moxy locations in the country are in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka). The brand has recently expanded to some other nature-first destinations such as Banff in Canada and a planned opening in Vietnam's beachy Phu Quoc.

"Niseko's year-round appeal, global reputation and adventurous spirit make it a natural fit for Moxy," said Cristiano Rinaldi, Marriott's chief lodging product and services officer in Asia Pacific excluding China, in a statement. "This opening brings the brand's playful social energy to one of Japan's most celebrated mountain retreats, creating a stay experience that is approachable, design-forward and deeply connected to the destination."

Moxy's entry into this particular hotel market also means travelers have another reasonable budget option for their next Japan ski (or summer hiking) trip, which is a boon considering how expensive some of Niseko's other accommodations can be.

Rates at the Moxy Niseko in the next few months start at a mere $88 per night. Rates in January through March, when the powder tends to be best, start at $192 per night (though most nights are priced at $400). Points rates have not yet been made available.

Compare that to the Park Hyatt Niseko Hanazono, where rooms start at a whopping $1,550 per night this January, and you might be willing to sacrifice a few creature comforts (and cram into a smaller room with your ski gear) in order to experience Japan's winter wonderland.

Hopefully points rates will be loaded into Marriott's system soon. And when they are, you can bet several members of the TPG team will be looking into winter trips to Japan and how a stay at the Moxy Niseko measures up.

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