According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 40 million Americans move each year, and the reasons are plenty, including moving closer to family, closer to work, or into a better living environment. Regardless of whether you find moving to be an exciting adventure or a laborious endeavor (or a little of both), there’s one aspect of moving you can’t avoid — the expense. And moving expenses can have a big impact on your finances. Whether you’re moving just down the street or across the country, there are moving expenses that are, for the most part, unavoidable.
Some common moving expenses include:
- Packing supplies
- Truck rentals
- Hiring professional movers
- Cleaning & repair costs
- Storage
- Utilities, cable, and internet
- Furniture
- New license & vehicle registration
If you’re leaving a rental, for example, you may be required to clean the property. Landlords will oftentimes ask that renters have their unit professionally cleaned before returning the security deposit. If you’ve just sold your home, the buyers may have asked for certain repairs to be completed before closing.
Hiring professional movers isn’t cheap, especially if you’re moving out of state. Even if you’re moving yourself, expenses like packing supplies, truck rentals, and furniture for your new home or apartment can really add up. Luckily, there’s a way to ease the burden of these costs. By using a credit card that earns cash back or travel rewards, you’ll actually earn something for the money you’d planned on spending anyway.
Choose the right credit card
Hiring professional movers? Don’t let this large expense go to waste. Instead, use it as an opportunity to earn a valuable welcome offer on what we think is one of the best American Express cards. The average minimum spending requirements on these cards is typically a few thousand dollars, but it varies.
For example, you can earn 60,000 American Express Membership Rewards® points with The Platinum Card® from American Express after spending $5,000 in the first three months of account opening. If you know you’re going to pay $5,000+ for professional movers, plan ahead, apply for The Platinum Card, and knock out the minimum spending requirement by paying just that one bill. 60,000 Membership Rewards® points are worth at least $600 in travel and potentially more if you transfer your points to one of American Express’ transfer partners.
Credit card bonus categories can also help. For example, if you’re renting a truck for a long-distance move, a gas credit card that allows you to earn a reward, like cash back on gas purchases (generally in the form of a statement credit) can also help you with savings.
Let Amex Offers help you save
Lastly, don’t forget that Amex offers bonuses and discounts through Amex Offers. In the past, these offers have included discounts or statement credits at merchants like Staples and Home Depot.
Amex Offers is another way to receive money-saving gratification on an upcoming purchase. Activate the offer from your AmericanExpress.com account or through the American Express® App and your statement credit will appear within a few weeks. Just make sure to do this prior to making your purchase. The best part about Amex Offers is that you can combine this with any coupons you find as well as online shopping portal payouts. Some Membership Reward earning cards will often offer bonus points instead of cash back.
This works on many American Express credit cards, including co-branded cards. Offers are targeted and require you to navigate through all of your cards in your account to see eligible offers per card. New offers pop up quite often, so it is a good idea to check your Amex Offers on all of your American Express cards to see if there are any additional savings for your upcoming purchases.
Bottom Line
The goal is to find a way to maximize the expenditures you’re likely to encounter when moving. With a little planning and strategizing and choosing the right credit card, you can make the most of those moving expenses to earn cash back or travel rewards in no time.
