Don’t forget about these offers! We built a spreadsheet to help you track Amex credits
The pandemic forced American Express to get creative in retaining cardholder value. One way it has done this is by adding easy-to-use monthly statement credits on travel perks heavy cards. However, what isn’t as easy? Keeping track of all the credits available to you and remembering to actually use them.
To make things easier, we’ve created a spreadsheet that lets you see which credits are available to you and keep track of which ones you used.
In This Post
Monthly Amex statement credit tracker
You can download TPG’s monthly Amex statement credit tracker here (link to download Excel file via Dropbox).
The spreadsheet is relatively easy to use and will help ensure you get the most of your credits. Simply select which cards you have on the first tab and update the calendar tab whenever you use a credit. The spreadsheet will automatically populate the total credits you have available, the credits used and the percentage of available credits used. Once that percentage reaches 100% and turns green, you’ll know you’ve fully maximized your credits for that month. The spreadsheet supports both personal American Express cards and business cards. Make sure to use all-caps for Y/N.
As a quick refresher, here’s a roundup of all of the Amex cards that are currently offering monthly statement credits:
Personal cards with monthly credits
The Platinum Card® from American Express
- Up to $30 back per month on PayPal purchases (through June 30, 2021)
- Up to $15 in Uber credits every month, plus an up to $20 bonus in December
- Total statement credits: Up to $380 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $550 (see rates & fees)
As a reminder, this card also comes with up to $100 in credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or Saks.com (split into up to $50 for January through June and up to $50 for July through December), as well as an up to $200 in annual airline fee credit.
American Express® Gold Card
- Up to $10 back per month on select dining
- Up to $15 in Uber credits every month
- Total statement credits: Up to $230 in statement credits in 2021, $240 in subsequent years
- Card annual fee: $250 (see rates & fees)
Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card
- 1Up to $20 back per month at U.S. restaurants (Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021)*
- Total statement credits: Up to $220 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $450 (see rates & fees)
*This offer must be added via the Amex Offers section of your account.
The information for the Hilton Aspire Amex card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
- Up to $10 back per month at U.S. restaurants (Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021)*
- Total statement credits: Up to $110 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $95 (see rates & fees)
*This offer must be added via the Amex Offers section of your account.
Hilton Honors American Express Card
- $5 back per month at U.S. restaurants (Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021)*
- Total statement credits: Up to $55 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $0 (see rates & fees)
*This offer must be added via the Amex Offers section of your account.
Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
- $20 back per month at U.S. restaurants (Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021)*
- Total statement credits: Up to $220 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $450 (see rates & fees)
*This offer must be added via the Amex Offers section of your account.
Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card
- Up to $10 back per month at U.S. restaurants (Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021)*
- Total statement credits: Up to $110 in statement credits
- No longer open to new cardholders
*This offer must be added via the Amex Offers section of your account.
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
- Up to $20 back per month at U.S. restaurants (Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021)*
- Total statement credits: Up to $220 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $550 (see rates & fees)
*This offer must be added via the Amex Offers section of your account.
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
- Up to $15 back per month at U.S. restaurants (Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021)*
- Total statement credits: Up to $165 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $250 (see rates & fees)
*This offer must be added via the Amex Offers section of your account.
Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card
- Up to $10 back per month at U.S. restaurants (Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021)*
- Total statement credits: Up to $110 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $0 intro for the first year (see rates & fees), then $99 (see rates & fees)
*This offer must be added via the Amex Offers section of your account.
Business cards with monthly credits
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
- Up to $10 back per month on U.S. wireless services (Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021)*
- Total statement credits: Up to $110 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $95 (see rates & fees)
*This offer must be added via the Amex Offers section of your account.
Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card
- Up to $15 back per month on U.S. wireless services (Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021)*
- Total statement credits: Up to $165 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $125 (see rates & fees)
*This offer must be added via the Amex Offers section of your account.
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card
- Up to $20 back per month on U.S. wireless services (Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021)*
- Total statement credits: Up to $220 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $550 (see rates & fees)
*This offer must be added via the Amex Offers section of your account.
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card
- Up to $15 back per month on U.S. wireless services (Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021)*
- Total statement credits: Up to $165 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $250 (see rates & fees)
*This offer must be added via the Amex Offers section of your account.
Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card
- $10 back per month on U.S. wireless services (Feb. 1 through Dec. 31, 2021)*
- Total statement credits: Up to $110 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $0 intro for the first year (see rates & fees), then $99 (see rates & fees)
*This offer must be added via the Amex Offers section of your account.
Bottom line
With travel still on the back burner for many, it’s nice to see that American Express and its cobranded partners are offering limited-time perks to make these travel credit cards rewarding while still at home. The spreadsheet we shared today will help you organize your monthly credits and make sure you’re fully utilizing them before they expire. After all, these credits can play a big role in essentially offsetting the cost of your annual fees.
Remember that these credits are “use it or lose it” benefits. In other words, they won’t roll over into the next month if you don’t use them.
Nick Ewen contributed to this story.
