This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
New York City Restaurant Week is offering deals at 380 top restaurants across NYC from July 22 through August 16. This year, NYC Restaurant Week’s preferred partner is Mastercard, so if you choose to pay with a Mastercard, you’ll receive a $10 statement credit when you spend $65 or more at a participating restaurant. A two-course lunch is $26 and a three-course dinner is $42.
To enjoy this tasty deal, you first have to pre-register your Mastercard. Simply enter your name, card information and check a few boxes. Once you’ve registered your card, browse through the restaurant selections and book a table. When you go to dinner, make sure to pay with the same Mastercard you pre-registered with and the statement should kick in within five days of the purchase. This offer is only available Sundays through Fridays.
If you’re like us, you know that this deal can get you more than just a $10 statement. Mastercard has no shortage of cards that will make you feel better when it comes to splurging this Restaurant Week. The Citi Premier Card earns you 2x points on dining and entertainment and if you’re still in the sign-up bonus period, the possible 60,000 ThankYou Rewards points (worth $1,020) after spending $4,000 in the first three months could be incentive enough.
The Best Credit Cards for Dining Rewards
With the Citi Prestige, you’ll earn 5x ThankYou points on dining, and you can transfer these points to Citi’s 16 travel partners, including Air France/KLM Flying Blue, Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer, Virgin Atlantic and more. The annual fee is $400 more than the Citi Premier, but the Citi Prestige offers its 4th Night Free hotel benefit that gives you a fourth night free on paid hotel stays of four nights or more, and you’ll still earn 3x points for booking the hotel with your Prestige card. So if NYC isn’t your home base and you want to visit the for Restaurant Week, the Citi Prestige could come in handy for the foodie event.
You can also earn 4% cash back on dining purchases with the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card — also a Mastercard. The annual fee of $95 is waived the first year, and if you’re feeling lazy after a few trips to NYC Restaurant Week, register with Postmates Unlimited for free food delivery and the card will provide a statement credit for monthly membership fees charged through December 2019.
If you need another incentive to splurge for Restaurant Week, Mastercard will donate one penny to Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) when cardholders spend $10 or more for dining out (up to $4 million).
If you don’t have a Mastercard but still want to take advantage of the Restaurant Week, make sure to check out our list of best credit cards for dining out.
Featured Image courtesy of Alexander Spatari/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
This cash back card has a focus on dining and entertainment where you can earn unlimited 4% cash back in those spending categories. You can also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus after you spend $3000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases. Plus, earn 8% cash back on tickets at Vivid Seats through May 2020.
- Receive a monthly statement credit for a Postmates Unlimited monthly membership through Dec. 2019 with the Capital One Savor Card
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- No foreign transaction fees
- Capital One cardholders get access to premium experiences in dining, entertainment and more
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, $95 after that
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.