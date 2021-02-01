Up to $220 in new credits per card: Amex unveils limited-time perks on Delta, Hilton and Marriott cards
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Since the start of the pandemic, card issuers have pivoted to provide more non-travel benefits to cardholders who are staying closer to home.
In early 2021, there are no signs of that changing. In fact, American Express is doubling down on a new round of temporary benefits by introducing a variety of dining and wireless offers available on cobranded Delta, Hilton and Marriott cards through the end of the year.
These benefits come not long after Amex unveiled new perks on The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum Card® from American Express, including PayPal credits, valuable Amex Offers and additional bonus points.
Let’s take a closer look at the new temporary benefits on the Delta, Hilton and Marriott cards in 2021.
Want more credit card news and travel advice from TPG? Sign up for our daily newsletter.
In This Post
Dining credits on personal cards
Whether you’re dining in or taking out, select cobranded Amex cardholders can earn up to $220 in card statement credits at U.S. restaurants, depending on the type of card you have.
To qualify, you must have been a cardholder as of Jan. 1, 2021, and enrollment is required through Amex Offers.
The credits significantly offset the annual fee on these cards, and in some cases, you can actually come out ahead. For instance, the no-annual-fee (see rates & fees) Hilton Honors American Express Card gets up to $55 in dining statements credits in 2021.
Here’s the breakdown of dining statement credits you’ll receive on these cobranded Amex products.
Delta SkyMiles cards
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card: $10 back per month at U.S. restaurants (up to 11 times)
- Total statement credits: Up to $110 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $0 first year, then $99 (see rates & fees)
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card: $15 back per month at U.S. restaurants (up to 11 times)
- Total statement credits: Up to $165 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $250 (see rates & fees)
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card: $20 back per month at U.S. restaurants (up to 11 times)
- Total statement credits: Up to $220 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $550 (see rates & fees)
Hilton Honors cards
- Hilton Honors American Express Card: $5 back per month at U.S. restaurants (up to 11 times)
- Total statement credits: Up to $55 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $0 (see rates & fees)
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: $10 back per month at U.S. restaurants (up to 11 times)
- Total statement credits: Up to $110 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $95 (see rates & fees)
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: $20 back per month at U.S. restaurants (up to 11 times)
- Total statement credits: Up to $220 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $450 (see rates & fees)
The information for the Hilton Aspire card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Marriott Bonvoy cards
- Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card: $10 back per month at U.S. restaurants (up to 11 times)
- Total statement credits: Up to $110 in statement credits
- No longer open to new cardholders
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: $20 back per month at U.S. restaurants (up to 11 times)
- Total statement credits: Up to $220 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $450 (see rates & fees)
Wireless credits on business cards
For small business cardholders, you can earn up to $220 in statement credits on U.S. wireless telephone services.
According to Amex, in order for something to qualify under this category, “the purchase must be for monthly wireless telephone service charges and made directly from a wireless telephone service provider in the United States.”
Similar to the consumer card dining credits above, you also must be a cardholder as of Jan. 1, 2021, and enrollment is required through Amex Offers. Here’s the breakdown of wireless statement credits you’ll receive on these cobranded Amex products.
Delta SkyMiles cards
- Delta SkyMiles® Gold Business American Express Card: $10 back per month on U.S. wireless services (up to 11 times)
- Total statement credits: Up to $110 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: Waived for the first year, then $99 (see rates & fees)
- Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card: $15 back per month on U.S. wireless services (up to 11 times)
- Total statement credits: Up to $165 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $250 (see rates & fees)
- Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card: $20 back per month on U.S. wireless services (up to 11 times)
- Total statement credits: Up to $220 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $550 (see rates & fees)
Hilton Honors cards
- The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: $10 back per month on U.S. wireless services (up to 11 times)
- Total statement credits: Up to $110 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $95 (see rates & fees)
Related: Up to 150,000 points and up to $150 credit: Here are the latest Hilton card offers
Marriott Bonvoy cards
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: $15 back per month on U.S. wireless services (up to 11 times)
- Total statement credits: Up to $165 in statement credits
- Card annual fee: $125 (see rates & fees)
Related: Which Marriott Bonvoy credit card is right for you?
Additional ways to earn points and miles
Delta SkyMiles cards
Bonus points on Delta purchases: Eligible Delta Gold, Platinum and Reserve Amex cardholders can earn 5x miles (that’s up to 3 additional miles on top of the miles they already earn) on eligible Delta purchases through Dec. 31, 2021.
Related: How to choose a Delta card for you
Status Boost offer: Additionally, as previously reported, in 2021, you’ll be able to receive 25% more Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) with an elevated Status Boost perk. This will help cardholders reach Medallion status faster — and is open to both current and new card applicants.
That means for Delta Platinum cardholders, you can earn 12,500 MQMs (previously 10,000 MQMs) for every $25,000 you spend on purchases on the Delta Platinum Card in the calendar year, up to two times. For Reserve cardholders, you’ll earn 18,750 MQMs (previously 15,000 MQMs) for every $30,000 you spend in purchases on the Delta Reserve card in the calendar year, up to four times.
Related: Delta makes it easier to earn elite status without flying in 2021 — but is it worth it?
Hilton Honors cards
Card spend offer, up to 100,000 Honors bonus points: You can earn 10,000 additional Hilton Honors bonus points — worth $60 according to TPG valuations — after spending $5,000 on purchases (up to 10 times) through June 30, 2021.
Marriott Bonvoy cards
Card spend offer, up to 75,000 Bonvoy bonus points: You can earn 7,500 additional Marriott Bonvoy points — worth $60 according to TPG valuations — after spending $7,500 on purchases (up to 10 times) through Dec. 31, 2021. Note that eligibility for this offer includes the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant, Marriott Bonvoy Business, and select Marriott Bonvoy cardmembers.
This, and some other similar offers mentioned, must be added via the Amex Offers section of your account.
Small business restaurant campaign
And finally, Amex and Resy have teamed up for a national campaign to raise awareness around independent restaurants. The campaign, “Order In, Help Out,” highlights restaurant owners who are struggling to stay afloat in the midst of the pandemic. In fact, in an Amex study, 89% of small, independent restaurant owners say they currently depend on takeout orders to survive.
The new dining offers on consumer cobranded Amex cards that run throughout the rest of 2021 are a way to encourage cardholders to order from their favorite local restaurants.
Related: Amex Yurt Villages: An incredible dinner at Lilia in New York City
Bottom line
After nearly a year into the pandemic, American Express and its cobranded partners are continuing to encourage spending on cards with these limited-time promotions. Travel remains a lower priority for many people, so finding a way to make these travel credit cards rewarding while we are still at home was a top priority.
Thankfully, these perks are on top of any other benefits that already exist. Best of all, it helps bring down the effective annual fees on these cards and will put them to good use for dining and wireless purchases.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Aspire card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Surpass card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Amex card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Hilton Business Amex card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Business card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Platinum card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Business card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Gold card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Gold Business card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve card, please click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business card, please click here.
Featured photo by The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases.
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on eligible orders over $12 for a minimum of one year with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.