How to earn Delta Medallion elite status without flying
Earning airline elite status can unlock an array of perks on your future trips. From complimentary upgrades to free checked bags to bonus points or miles, there’s a ton of value to becoming an elite traveler with your preferred airline. However, that’s easier said than done, as most carriers impose some strict qualification thresholds, and those higher-tier levels of status can be especially hard to reach.
Fortunately, there are ways to help earn elite status without taking to the skies, and Delta SkyMiles is probably the easiest airline loyalty program with which to accomplish this. Note that we’re not talking about last-minute strategies you can employ at the end of the year when you’re just shy of a given Medallion tier. Instead, there are simple ways to help your qualification prospects throughout the year.
Today, we’ll go through exactly how you can earn Delta Medallion status without flying.
How to earn Delta Medallion status
As detailed in our guide to Delta elite status, there are some specific requirements to become a Medallion member in the SkyMiles program, involving a set amount of flying — either Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) or Medallion® Qualification Segments (MQSs) — plus a certain amount of spending — namely, Medallion® Qualification Dollars (MQDs).
Here are the details:
- Silver Medallion: 25,000 MQMs or 30 MQSs plus 3,000 MQDs
- Gold Medallion: 50,000 MQMs or 60 MQSs plus 6,000 MQDs
- Platinum Medallion: 75,000 MQMs or 100 MQSs plus 9,000 MQDs
- Diamond Medallion: 125,000 MQMs or 140 MQSs plus 15,000 MQDs
To put this in perspective, you’d need to book 25 round-trip, economy-class flights from New York-JFK to San Francisco (SFO) at an average price of at least $600 apiece to reach Diamond status. That’s a lot of flying and spending — which is exactly why many Delta flyers use additional strategies to boost their status levels.
Earn Medallion status with personal credit cards
The first way to do this is by applying for certain Delta American Express cards. Two in particular can help you close the gap to your preferred status based on spending, and one is even offering MQMs as part of its limited-time welcome bonus. In addition, both of these will waive the MQD requirements for Silver, Gold and Platinum Medallion when you spend $25,000 in a calendar year — though you must spend $250,000 to enjoy the MQD waiver for Diamond Medallion.
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card
Help for elite status: The Delta Platinum Amex awards cardholders with 10,000 MQMs after spending $25,000 on the card in a calendar year plus an additional 10,000 MQMs after spending $50,000 on the card in a calendar year.
Current welcome offer: Up to 100,000 bonus miles (an all-time high). Earn 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months, plus earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (Offer expires April 1, 2020.)
Additional perks: 3x miles on Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 2x miles at restaurants and U.S. supermarkets; annual companion certificate upon each renewal of the card; Global Entry/TSA PreCheck fee credit; $250 annual fee (see rates and fees)
Analysis: If you can spend $50,000 on the card in a calendar year, you’ll take home a total of 20,000 MQMs, putting you 80% of the way to Silver Medallion status without ever setting foot on a Delta plane. Since doing so will also waive the MQD requirements for Silver, Gold and Platinum, this is a great way to snag a higher tier of status — and the additional benefits it confers — without worrying about spending a ton more on your tickets.
For more details, check out our full review of the Delta Platinum Amex.
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
Help for elite status: The Delta Reserve Amex awards 15,000 MQMs for every $30,000 you spend in a calendar year, up to four times (so a total of 60,000 MQMs for spending $120,000).
Current welcome offer: Up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs, an all-time high for this card. Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 bonus MQMs after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months, plus earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (Offer expires April 1, 2020.)
Additional perks: 3 miles per $1 on eligible purchases made directly with Delta; Delta Sky Club access on same-day Delta/partner flights; two, one-time guest passes for the Sky Club; complimentary upgrades (for non-Medallion members); access to American Express Centurion lounges when flying Delta on a ticket purchased with the card; annual companion certificate, valid for any domestic class of service; Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit; $550 annual fee (see rates and fees)
Analysis: Cardholders of the Delta Reserve Amex can earn even more MQMs through spending after the card was updated in January 2020. You can earn four, separate 15,000-MQM boosts for every $30,000 you spend up to 4 times a year, and with the MQD waiver, that equates to Gold Medallion status without a single Delta flight.
This gets even better with the current offer on the card. New applicants will earn a further 20,000 MQMs after reaching the minimum spending requirements for the welcome bonus, pushing you to Platinum Medallion status without any flying in 2020. This would unlock a Choice Benefit and even puts Diamond Medallion status within reach. I’ve held all four levels of Delta status in the past, and there’s a massive jump from Gold to Platinum in terms of perks and treatment, so this is well worth the spending.
For more details, check out our full review of the Delta Reserve Amex.
Earn extra MQMs with small-business cards
If you’re a small-business owner or are otherwise eligible for a business credit card, you can also earn Delta elite status via credit card spending, as the two business versions of Delta’s higher-end credit cards also award bonus MQMs and offer the same MQD-waiver perk (spend $25k for Silver, Gold or Platinum and $250k for Diamond). This allows you to turn your company’s expenses into Medallion status.
Here’s a rundown of those perks:
Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card
Help for elite status: The Delta Platinum Business Amex awards cardholders with 10,000 MQMs after spending $25,000 on the card in a calendar year plus an additional 10,000 MQMs after spending $50,000 on the card in a calendar year.
Current welcome offer: Up to 100,000 bonus miles. Earn 80,000 bonus miles after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months, plus earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (Offer expires April 1, 2020.)
Additional perks: 3x miles on eligible Delta purchases and purchases made directly with hotels; 1.5x miles on single, eligible purchases over $5,000; annual companion certificate upon renewal of the card; Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit; $250 annual fee (see rates and fees)
Analysis: Small-business owners may have a number of larger expenses, so in addition to earning bonus miles on large purchases, holders of the Delta Platinum Business Amex can also earn up to 20,000 MQMs each year based on their spending. Like the personal version, this will put you just short of Silver Medallion status.
For more details, check out our full review of the Delta Platinum Business Amex.
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card
Help for elite status: The Delta Reserve Business Amex awards 15,000 MQMs for every $30,000 you spend in a calendar year, up to four times (so a total of 60,000 MQMs for spending $120,000).
Current welcome offer: Up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs. Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 MQMs after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in your first three months, plus earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of card membership. (Offer expires April 1, 2020.)
Additional perks: 3x miles on eligible Delta purchases; 1.5x miles on all purchases after spending $150,000 in a calendar year; Delta Sky Club access on same-day Delta/partner flights; two, one-time guest passes for the Sky Club; complimentary upgrades (for non-Medallion members); access to American Express Centurion lounges when flying Delta on a ticket purchased with the card; annual companion certificate, valid for any domestic class of service; Global Entry/TSA PreCheck credit; $550 annual fee (see rates and fees)
Analysis: The business version of the Delta Reserve card offers the same status boosts as the personal one. If you’re an existing cardholder, you can now earn up to 60,000 MQMs when your total, calendar-year spending reaches $120,000. However, new applicants can pick up an extra 20,000 MQMs via the card’s current offer, putting you at Platinum Medallion status without a single flight on Delta.
For more details, check out our full review of the Delta Reserve Business Amex.
Combining cards for Medallion status
Any of the above cards would work individually for boosting your Medallion possibilities, but if you’re a big spender, leveraging them together could push you even higher up the Delta elite status ladder. Here are a few examples of how this could work, all of which assume you max out your MQM earnings:
1. Delta Platinum Amex + Delta Reserve Amex
If you’re not eligible for a small-business credit card but you still want to maximize your perks when flying Delta, consider grabbing both of these cards and spending your way to Medallion status. Here’s how that would work:
- New cardholders on both: Spend $50k on the Delta Platinum Amex and $120k (including at least $5k in the first three months to earn the full welcome bonus) on the Delta Reserve Amex. You’d take home a total of 100,000 MQMs in the first year thanks to the current offer and then 80,000 MQMs in subsequent years.
- Existing Reserve cardholders: Spend $50k on the Delta Platinum Amex and $120k on the Delta Reserve Amex, taking home a total of 80,000 MQMs every year.
In either of these scenarios, you’re essentially spending your way to Platinum Medallion status each and every year. You’ll also enjoy a pair of companion certificates along with Sky Club access when you fly Delta or one of its partners.
2. Delta Platinum Business Amex + Delta Reserve Business Amex
If, on the other hand, you want to focus your small-business spending on earning Medallion status, consider grabbing the two business cards. The same general premise in the previous example holds here too. If you don’t currently have the Reserve, you could spend your way to 100,000 MQMs in 2020 and then 80,000 MQMs in future years. Existing Reserve cardholders would be limited to 80,000 MQMs, still enough for Platinum status.
3. Delta Reserve Amex + Delta Reserve Business Amex
Let’s say that you were a mega-spender and wanted to have both versions of the Reserve card. Let’s also assume that you currently have one but you add another before Apr. 1, 2020 to take advantage of the current limited-time offers. If you maxed out your Status Boosts on both, you would take home a total of 140,000 MQMs:
- 60,000 MQMs after spending $120,000 on one card
- 20,000 MQMs from the welcome bonus and 60,000 MQMs after spending $120,000 on the other card
Then, by spending another $5,000 on each card before the end of the calendar year, you’d earn the MQD waiver for Diamond Medallion and enjoy top-tier Delta status through Jan. 31, 2022.
In subsequent years, simply spend $125,000 on each (to ensure you reach the Diamond MQD waiver) and earn at least 5,000 additional MQMs to requalify. Oh, and enjoy a pair of yearly companion tickets and Sky Club access whenever you fly Delta.
4. All four cards
Finally, let’s take this to the logical extreme. If you have all four cards in your wallet and are a major spender, you could spend your way to Diamond Medallion status every year. This would take $340,000 in annual spending but would result in 140,000 MQMs.
Additional ways to earn status without flying
Utilizing Delta’s higher-end credit cards is a great strategy to push yourself closer to Medallion status, but it’s not the only way. Here are some other options to help shortcut your way to Delta elite status:
- Utilize a status challenge: Delta has a publicly-available status challenge program, so if you currently hold status with a qualifying airline and haven’t done a status match or challenge with Delta in the previous three years, you can submit a request to enjoy a three-month trial of Medallion status. You then must complete a set amount of flying and spending during that three-month period to extend the status.
- Upgrade your flight with miles: Delta added the ability to upgrade your flight using miles at the end of 2018, and TPG confirmed that you earn bonus MQMs with this redemption option. Technically this is still flying, but by using miles to bump yourself to first class, you could accelerate your progress toward Medallion status.
- Strategize with rollover MQMs: If you go beyond a given threshold for Medallion Status in a calendar year, that extra effort won’t go to waste. Delta rolls over all MQMs you earned above your elite status tier, so this can be a nice way to get a head start to next year’s qualification efforts.
- Pay attention to end-of-year options: Over the last few years, Delta has offered the ability to purchase MQMs toward the end of the year, though in the interest of full disclosure, it’s generally a terrible deal. In almost all cases, you’d be able to find a mileage run for a much lower price — though if you absolutely don’t have the time and are sitting on large cash reserves, it could make sense to do it.
Check out this guide for additional last-minute suggestions on qualifying for Delta Medallion status.
Bottom line
The Delta SkyMiles program is unique among major U.S. airlines in that you can spend your way to multiple tiers of elite status. While the majority of travelers will likely blend the above credit cards with some actual flying, it’s nice to know that you can use multiple Delta American Express cards to boost your Medallion qualification prospects.
And if you don’t currently have cards like the Delta SkyMiles Platinum Amex or Delta SkyMiles Reserve Amex in your wallets, now is a terrific time to apply for them, as all Delta Amex cards are offering enhanced welcome bonuses through April 1, 2020. Be sure to get in on these offers now before it’s too late.
