Miami Airport 101: Where to eat and drink at MIA
Miami International Airport (MIA) is among the busiest airports in the world, accommodating over 100 airlines to more than 150 destinations around the globe. As the gateway to the Americas, MIA offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport and is America’s third-busiest airport overall for international travel. American Airlines uses the airport as one of its featured hubs and Frontier, Avianca and LATAM label it as a focus city.
MIA has several airport lounges that meet the needs of layover passengers looking to grab a snack in between flights. Although TPG readers revel in having airport lounge access thanks to an assortment of valuable credit cards, those absent of lounge access or travelers wanting a more robust meal will find solace in MIA’s impressive assembly of restaurants and bars.
Here’s a look at some of Miami International Airport’s best eateries and bars.
Concourse D
Bacardi Mojito Bar
Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate D-53
Hours: 6:30 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: Full Bar and Light Bites
Price: $
Pro tip: Try ‘The Original Bacardi Mojito’, Limon-flavor (lime).
Beaudevin
Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate D24
Hours: 6 a.m.–11 p.m.
Cuisine: Wine Bars, American, Tapas
Price: $$
Pro tip: Order a glass of wine and a wine-and-cheese platter.
Café Versailles
Location: 3 Locations – Gate D5, Gate 21, Gate 44
Hours: 5 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: Cuban
Price: $$
Pro tip: Pick the location closest to your gate and try the pastelitos (hot-pressed sandwiches) and a fresh shot of Cuban coffee.
Icebox Cafe
Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate D8
Hours: 5 a.m.–11 p.m.
Cuisine: Gourmet sandwiches and salads, desserts, coffee and tea
Price: $$
Pro tip: Oprah once dubbed their Chocolate Delight cake “the best in America”. Try a slice if available.
La Carreta
Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate D37
Hours: 5 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: Cuban
Price: $$
Pro tip: For a quick snack, grab a ham croquette and a coffee or if needing a heartier meal, you can’t go wrong with the classic cuban dish of ropa vieja with rice and beans, sweet fried plantains and tostones.
Shula’s Bar & Grill
Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate D17
Hours: 7 a.m.–10:30 p.m.
Cuisine: American, Burgers, Steakhouse
Price: $$
Pro tip: Try the sweet-chili wings or the french onion burger and wash it down with an extensive selection of draft beer options.
Spring Chicken
Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate D22
Hours: 6 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: Fried Chicken
Price: $$
Pro tip: The made-from-scratch Yardbird Sandwich is perfect for adults. Kids will devour the hand-breaded chicken tenders.
North Terminal Marketplace – 305 Pizza, Chefs of the Caribbean, Estefan Kitchen Express, Half Moon Empanadas, Fig & Fennel and My Ceviche
Location: Between Gates D26 and D29
Hours: 5 a.m.–11 p.m. (varied by vendor)
Cuisine: Pizza, Caribbean, Cuban, Latin, Mediterranean, Seafood
Price: $-$$
Pro tip: For those seeking a fast-casual chef-driven experience with little time to spare, pick up food from any one of these to-go eateries.
Additional restaurants and bars in Concourse D include: Au Bon Pain, Clubhouse One, Concrete Beach Brewery, Corona Beach House, Dunkin’, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Islander Bar & Grill, Jose Cuervo Tequileria, Juan Valdez Cafe, KFC, Ku-Va Restaurant & Bar, Lorena Garcia Cocina, Manchu Wok, Misha’s Cupcakes, Nathan’s Famous, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Sushi Maki, Sweet Indulgences, T.G.I. Friday’s, Taco Bell, The Clover Irish Pub, The Counter, Villa Pizza, Wendy’s.
Concourse E
Air Margaritaville
Location: 2nd Level Departures near Gate 11 – Pre-Security
Hours: 6 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: Traditional American
Price: $$
Pro tip: Priority Pass members get $28 off the bill, enough to cover the popular Key West Chicken Quesadilla and a drink.
Café Versailles
Location: Concourse E Satellite, in front of Gate E31
Hours: 6 a.m.–6 p.m.
Cuisine: Cuban
Price: $$
Pro tip: Best for a quick shot of Cuban espresso and a pastry.
Chef Creole
Location: 2nd Level Departures – Pre-Security
Hours: 10 a.m.–10 p.m.
Cuisine: Seafood
Price: $$
Pro tip: A local favorite Caribbean eatery with an outpost at MIA. Fill up on creole shrimp, conch fritters with plantains and beans with rice.
Cafe La Carreta
Location: 1st Level Departures – Pre Security
Hours: 5 a.m.– 9 p.m.
Cuisine: Cuban
Price: $$
Pro tip: This location is best for a quick grab-and-go of the classic Cuban favorites compared to the Concourse D restaurant version.
Sushi Maki
Location: Concourse E Satellite, in front of Gate E31
Hours: 5 a.m.– 10 p.m.
Cuisine: Sushi Bar
Price: $$
Pro tip: Sushi rolls, Salmon Miso and Sushi Tacos are the hits here. Stick to the cold dishes.
Viena
Location: 7th floor of the Miami International Airport Hotel
Hours: 11 a.m.– 12 a.m.
Cuisine:European and Brazilian
Price: $$$
Pro tip: Come for the tarmac views, especially if you are a Priority Pass member.
Additional restaurants and bars in Concourse E include: Burger King, Pop’s Corn, Samuel Adams, Sergio’s Cuban, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Stella Bar, Subway, Wynwood Warehouse Bar
Concourse F
Budweiser Brewhouse
Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate F12
Hours: 11 a.m.– 8:30 p.m.
Cuisine: American; Full Bar
Price: $$
Café Versailles
Location: 2nd Level Departures – Pre-Security
Hours: Open 24 Hours
Cuisine: Cuban
Price: $$
Pro tip: Need to get some work done on your flight? Order a steaming cortadito and prepare to be wide awake.
Guava & Java
Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate F14
Hours: 5:30 a.m.– 9:00 p.m.
Cuisine: Coffee Shop and Baked Goods
Price: $
Halfmoon Empanadas
Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate F11
Hours: 7 a.m.– 10:00 p.m.
Cuisine: Latin
Price: $
Pro tip: Great for a quick snack. If you’re an adventurous eater, opt for the Cheesy Gaucho or Spicy Chicken Cordon Bleu empanadas over the traditional cheese, beef and chicken choices.
Additional restaurants and bars in Concourse F include: Dunkin’, Pizza Hut Express, Sbarro’s, World Wide Market
Concourse G
Chili’s Too
Location: 2nd Level Departures – Pre-Security
Hours: 10 a.m.– 8:30 p.m.
Cuisine: American
Price: $$
Villa Italian Kitchen
Location: 2nd Level Departures – Pre-Security
Hours: 10 a.m.– 8:30 p.m.
Cuisine: Italian
Price: $$
Pro tip: It’s this or Pizza Hut at Concourse G for pizza or pasta lovers. I’d opt for the former.
Additional restaurants and bars in Concourse G include: Au Bon Pain, Budweiser Brewhouse, Guava & Java, Pizza Hut Express, World Wide Market
Concourse H
Heineken Bar
Location: South Terminal, 2nd Level Departures by Gate H6
Hours: 11 a.m.– 8:00 p.m.
Cuisine: Full Bar
Price: $$
Pro tip: Limited food options and seating. Best for a quick drink.
Additional restaurants and bars in Concourse H include: Budweiser Brewhouse, Nathan’s Famous, Pop’s Corn, Pizza Hut Express, Quizno’s, World Wide Market
Concourse H – J Connector
Bongo’s Cuban Cafe
Location: 2nd Level Departures
Hours: 11 a.m.– 8:00 p.m.
Cuisine: Cuban
Price: $$
Café Brioche Doree
Location: 2nd Level Departures
Hours: 5 a.m.– 7:30 p.m.
Cuisine: French
Price: $$
Pro tip: Surprisingly delicious sandwiches and french pastries. The prosciutto & mozzarella sandwich will satisfy.
La Pausa
Location: After Checkpoint, H-J Connector
Hours: 11 a.m.– 8:00 p.m.
Cuisine: American (New)
Price: $$
Pro tip: Come here if you’re tired of the worn-out looking airport drag and need a bit of swanky airport decor.
Additional restaurants and bars in Concourse H-J Connector include: Esspresamente Illy, Famous Famiglia, Gilbert’s Food Bar, Island Chicken Grill, Jamba Juice, McDonald’s
Concourse J
Corona Beach House
Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate J11
Hours: 12 p.m.– 10:00 p.m.
Cuisine: Latin-esque New American fare with vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian options
Price: $$
Pro tip: Order a Palomilla steak with a Corona and lime.
Additional restaurants and bars in Concourse J include: Earl of Sandwich, Gilbert’s Food Bar, Starbucks
Bottom line
Miami is a city brimming with an overabundance of great restaurants at every corner, in every neighborhood. You’ll find everything from burgers and pizza to Cuban food and chef-driven eateries at Miami International Airport. As American Airlines’ dedicated concourse, Concourse D reigns supreme in the amount of quality eateries offered at MIA. Yet every concourse offers sufficient fast-casual food offerings and at least one decent sit-down restaurant to alleviate your hunger pains before or after your flight.
Featured Image by Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
