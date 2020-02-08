News

Miami Airport 101: Where to eat and drink at MIA

Juan Ruiz
Yesterday

Miami International Airport (MIA) is among the busiest airports in the world, accommodating over 100 airlines to more than 150 destinations around the globe. As the gateway to the Americas, MIA offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport and is America’s third-busiest airport overall for international travel. American Airlines uses the airport as one of its featured hubs and Frontier, Avianca and LATAM label it as a focus city.

MIA has several airport lounges that meet the needs of layover passengers looking to grab a snack in between flights. Although TPG readers revel in having airport lounge access thanks to an assortment of valuable credit cards, those absent of lounge access or travelers wanting a more robust meal will find solace in MIA’s impressive assembly of restaurants and bars.

Here’s a look at some of Miami International Airport’s best eateries and bars.

Concourse D

Bacardi Mojito Bar

Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate D-53

Hours: 6:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

Cuisine: Full Bar and Light Bites

Price: $

Pro tip: Try ‘The Original Bacardi Mojito’, Limon-flavor (lime).

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Beaudevin

Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate D24

Hours: 6 a.m.–11 p.m.

Cuisine: Wine Bars, American, Tapas

Price: $$

Pro tip: Order a glass of wine and a wine-and-cheese platter.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Café Versailles

Location: 3 Locations – Gate D5, Gate 21, Gate 44

Hours: 5 a.m.–10 p.m.

Cuisine: Cuban

Price: $$

Pro tip: Pick the location closest to your gate and try the pastelitos (hot-pressed sandwiches) and a fresh shot of Cuban coffee.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Icebox Cafe

Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate D8

Hours: 5 a.m.–11 p.m.

Cuisine: Gourmet sandwiches and salads, desserts, coffee and tea

Price: $$

Pro tip: Oprah once dubbed their Chocolate Delight cake “the best in America”. Try a slice if available.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

La Carreta

Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate D37

Hours: 5 a.m.–10 p.m.

Cuisine: Cuban

Price: $$

Pro tip: For a quick snack, grab a ham croquette and a coffee or if needing a heartier meal, you can’t go wrong with the classic cuban dish of ropa vieja with rice and beans, sweet fried plantains and tostones.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Shula’s Bar & Grill

Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate D17

Hours: 7 a.m.–10:30 p.m.

Cuisine: American, Burgers, Steakhouse

Price: $$

Pro tip: Try the sweet-chili wings or the french onion burger and wash it down with an extensive selection of draft beer options.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Spring Chicken

Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate D22

Hours: 6 a.m.–10 p.m.

Cuisine: Fried Chicken

Price: $$

Pro tip: The made-from-scratch Yardbird Sandwich is perfect for adults. Kids will devour the hand-breaded chicken tenders.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

North Terminal Marketplace – 305 Pizza, Chefs of the Caribbean, Estefan Kitchen Express, Half Moon Empanadas, Fig & Fennel and My Ceviche

Location: Between Gates D26 and D29

Hours: 5 a.m.–11 p.m. (varied by vendor)

Cuisine: Pizza, Caribbean, Cuban, Latin, Mediterranean, Seafood

Price: $-$$

Pro tip: For those seeking a fast-casual chef-driven experience with little time to spare, pick up food from any one of these to-go eateries.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Additional restaurants and bars in Concourse D include: Au Bon Pain, Clubhouse One, Concrete Beach Brewery, Corona Beach House, Dunkin’, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Islander Bar & Grill, Jose Cuervo Tequileria, Juan Valdez Cafe, KFC, Ku-Va Restaurant & Bar, Lorena Garcia Cocina, Manchu Wok, Misha’s Cupcakes, Nathan’s Famous, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Sushi Maki, Sweet Indulgences,  T.G.I. Friday’s, Taco Bell, The Clover Irish Pub, The Counter, Villa Pizza, Wendy’s.

Concourse E

Air Margaritaville

Location: 2nd Level Departures near Gate 11 – Pre-Security

Hours: 6 a.m.–10 p.m.

Cuisine: Traditional American

Price: $$

Pro tip: Priority Pass members get $28 off the bill, enough to cover the popular Key West Chicken Quesadilla and a drink.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Café Versailles

Location: Concourse E Satellite, in front of Gate E31

Hours: 6 a.m.–6 p.m.

Cuisine: Cuban

Price: $$

Pro tip: Best for a quick shot of Cuban espresso and a pastry.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Chef Creole

Location: 2nd Level Departures – Pre-Security

Hours: 10 a.m.–10 p.m.

Cuisine: Seafood

Price: $$

Pro tip: A local favorite Caribbean eatery with an outpost at MIA. Fill up on creole shrimp, conch fritters with plantains and beans with rice.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Cafe La Carreta

Location: 1st Level Departures – Pre Security

Hours: 5 a.m.– 9 p.m.

Cuisine: Cuban

Price: $$

Pro tip: This location is best for a quick grab-and-go of the classic Cuban favorites compared to the Concourse D restaurant version.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Sushi Maki

Location: Concourse E Satellite, in front of Gate E31

Hours: 5 a.m.– 10 p.m.

Cuisine: Sushi Bar

Price: $$

Pro tip: Sushi rolls, Salmon Miso and Sushi Tacos are the hits here. Stick to the cold dishes.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Viena

Location: 7th floor of the Miami International Airport Hotel

Hours: 11 a.m.– 12 a.m.

Cuisine:European and Brazilian

Price: $$$

Pro tip: Come for the tarmac views, especially if you are a Priority Pass member.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Additional restaurants and bars in Concourse E include: Burger King, Pop’s Corn, Samuel Adams, Sergio’s Cuban, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Stella Bar, Subway, Wynwood Warehouse Bar

Concourse F

Budweiser Brewhouse

Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate F12

Hours: 11 a.m.– 8:30 p.m.

Cuisine: American; Full Bar

Price: $$

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Café Versailles

Location: 2nd Level Departures – Pre-Security

Hours: Open 24 Hours

Cuisine: Cuban

Price: $$

Pro tip: Need to get some work done on your flight? Order a steaming cortadito and prepare to be wide awake.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Guava & Java

Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate F14

Hours: 5:30 a.m.– 9:00 p.m.

Cuisine: Coffee Shop and Baked Goods

Price: $

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Halfmoon Empanadas

Location: 2nd Level Departures by Gate F11

Hours: 7 a.m.– 10:00 p.m.

Cuisine: Latin

Price: $

Pro tip: Great for a quick snack. If you’re an adventurous eater, opt for the Cheesy Gaucho or Spicy Chicken Cordon Bleu empanadas over the traditional cheese, beef and chicken choices.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Additional restaurants and bars in Concourse F include: Dunkin’, Pizza Hut Express, Sbarro’s, World Wide Market

Concourse G

Chili’s Too

Location: 2nd Level Departures – Pre-Security

Hours: 10 a.m.– 8:30 p.m.

Cuisine: American

Price: $$

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Villa Italian Kitchen

Location: 2nd Level Departures – Pre-Security

Hours: 10 a.m.– 8:30 p.m.

Cuisine: Italian

Price: $$

Pro tip: It’s this or Pizza Hut at Concourse G for pizza or pasta lovers. I’d opt for the former.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Additional restaurants and bars in Concourse G include: Au Bon Pain, Budweiser Brewhouse, Guava & Java, Pizza Hut Express, World Wide Market

Concourse H

Heineken Bar

Location: South Terminal, 2nd Level Departures by Gate H6

Hours: 11 a.m.– 8:00 p.m.

Cuisine: Full Bar

Price: $$

Pro tip: Limited food options and seating. Best for a quick drink.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Additional restaurants and bars in Concourse H include: Budweiser Brewhouse, Nathan’s Famous, Pop’s Corn, Pizza Hut Express, Quizno’s, World Wide Market

Concourse H – J Connector

Bongo’s Cuban Cafe

Location: 2nd Level Departures

Hours: 11 a.m.– 8:00 p.m.

Cuisine: Cuban

Price: $$

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Café Brioche Doree

Location: 2nd Level Departures

Hours: 5 a.m.– 7:30 p.m.

Cuisine: French

Price: $$

Pro tip: Surprisingly delicious sandwiches and french pastries. The prosciutto & mozzarella sandwich will satisfy.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

La Pausa

Location: After Checkpoint, H-J Connector

Hours: 11 a.m.– 8:00 p.m.

Cuisine: American (New)

Price: $$

Pro tip: Come here if you’re tired of the worn-out looking airport drag and need a bit of swanky airport decor.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Additional restaurants and bars in Concourse H-J Connector include: Esspresamente Illy, Famous Famiglia, Gilbert’s Food Bar, Island Chicken Grill, Jamba Juice, McDonald’s

Concourse J

Corona Beach House

Location:  2nd Level Departures by Gate J11

Hours: 12 p.m.– 10:00 p.m.

Cuisine: Latin-esque New American fare with vegan, gluten-free, and vegetarian options

Price: $$

Pro tip: Order a Palomilla steak with a Corona and lime.

(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)
(Photo courtesy of Shop Miami Airport)

Additional restaurants and bars in Concourse J include: Earl of Sandwich, Gilbert’s Food Bar, Starbucks

Bottom line

Miami is a city brimming with an overabundance of great restaurants at every corner, in every neighborhood. You’ll find everything from burgers and pizza to Cuban food and chef-driven eateries at Miami International Airport. As American Airlines’ dedicated concourse, Concourse D reigns supreme in the amount of quality eateries offered at MIA. Yet every concourse offers sufficient fast-casual food offerings and at least one decent sit-down restaurant to alleviate your hunger pains before or after your flight.

Featured Image by Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Juan Ruiz is a Miami-based travel writer at The Points Guy Family and devoted dad of twins. He covers topics on points and miles, credit card products, hotel loyalty programs and Airbnb for family travel.
