Miami Airport 101: A guide to the lounges at MIA
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Miami International Airport (MIA) is among the busiest airports in the world, accommodating over 100 airlines to more than 150 destinations around the globe. As the gateway to the Americas, MIA offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport and is America’s third-busiest airport overall for international travel. American Airlines uses the airport as one of its featured hubs and Frontier, Avianca and LATAM label it as a focus city for them.
In helping you plan for a layover or an overnight stay in Miami, we look at all the lounge options MIA has available for passengers. To understand Miami International Airport, it helps to first learn about its layout. MIA is designed in the shape of a sideways letter U. Its three interconnected terminals — North (Concourse D), Central (Concourses E, F, G), South (Concourses H and J) — are connected by moving walkways and skytrains.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Pre-security, passengers can move between terminals by using the moving walkways on Level 3. For passengers who have passed security, they can take the Skytrain in Concourse D that allows them to move from one end to the other of the concourse in order to visit their preferred lounge.
In This Post
Concourse D
American Airlines Flagship Lounge
Location: After Security Checkpoint, North Terminal D, across Gate D-34
Hours: 4:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Access: Passengers traveling internationally in first or business class on qualifying flights marketed and operated by American or one of its Oneworld partners are granted access to the lounge. Elite AAdvantage members with Platinum status and up can access on qualifying international flights, regardless of class of service. Oneworld Emerald and Sapphire members are allowed access if departing or connecting to any flight marketed by AA or a Oneworld partner, regardless of cabin. Concierge Key members are allowed access, regardless of class of service and itinerary. In order to gain access to the highly restrictive and exclusive ‘Flagship First Dining’ inside the American Airlines Flagship lounge, a passenger must be booked into First Class on a qualifying American Airlines international or 3-cabin transcontinental flight or be an invited top-tier Concierge Key member.
Related: A sneak peak of the American Airlines Flagship Lounge at LAX
Amenities: Chef-inspired snacks and meals, specialty cocktail bar, premium wine table, shower suites, expansive seating, Wi-Fi, power outlets and personalized service.
American Airlines Admirals Club
Location: After Security Checkpoint, North Terminal D, across Gate D-15
Hours: 4:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Access: Mid and upper-tier American Airlines elites can access when flying internationally on qualifying itineraries operated by AA or Oneworld partner, regardless of the class of service. Oneworld Emerald or Sapphire members earned through another Oneworld carrier, can enjoy access when traveling on eligible international itineraries. The only credit card that gives you access into Admirals Club lounges without having elite status is AA’s most premium co-branded credit card, the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®. Cardholders must show boarding passes for same-day travel on American Airlines or partner airlines for lounge access
Related: The ultimate guide to American Airlines Admirals Club access
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, Wi-Fi, power outlets, showers and children’s play area.
American Express Centurion Lounge
Location: North Terminal, near Gate D-12
Hours: 5:00 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Access: The Centurion Lounge is complimentary for American Express cardholders with a Centurion or Platinum-branded card such as The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum® Card from American Express. To access The Centurion Lounge, the cardmember must present the lounge agent with the following upon each visit: his or her valid card, a boarding pass showing a confirmed reservation for same-day travel on any carrier and a government-issued I.D.
Related: The ultimate guide to American Express Centurion Lounges
Amenities: Fresh, seasonally-inspired fare developed in partnership with renowned James Beard award-winning local chefs, premium bar, complimentary spa services, family room, shower suites, high-speed Wi-Fi and Member Services professionals available to assist with a plethora of travel inquires.
Concourse E
Turkish Airlines Lounge
Location: Central Terminal E, Level 2, after security checkpoint
Hours: Open 24 hours daily
Access: All Priority Pass members, First Class and Business Class passengers from the following airlines: Turkish Airlines, United Airlines, Aer Lingus, Air Italy, LOT Airlines, TAP Portugal, and all Star Alliance members in the terminal. One-Day Pass available to all passengers holding a valid same-day boarding pass of any airline.
Related: MIA Priority Pass Lounge Options
Amenities: Buffet with nice selection of hot and cold dishes including alcoholic beverages, coffee, tea and hot chocolate free of charge. Also equipped with showers, a prayer room and computers available for use.
Military Hospitality Lounge
Location: To the right of the Concourse E Security Checkpoint, on Level 2, next to Starbucks
Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Access: US and Allied active duty and retired military travelers and their authorized dependents gain entry after showing their government issued military ID’s and evidence of same day travel.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, Wi-Fi, televisions, kids room and comfortable lounge chairs.
Concourse F
Club America F
Location: Central Terminal Concourse F, Level 3 after Security Checkpoint
Hours: 7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Access: All Priority Pass members. Also by Invitation through the member airlines and generally offered to those passengers flying first or business class. Visitors may purchase a one-day pass for $50, subject to availability and capacity.
Amenities: Limited selection of snacks such as sandwiches and cookies and complimentary alcoholic drinks upon request.
Concourse H
Delta Air Lines Sky Club
Location: South Terminal H, Level 2, after Security Checkpoint
Hours: 5:00 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Access: Complimentary for American Express Platinum and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Cardholders, but only when flying on a same-day Delta-marketed or Delta-operated flight.
Related: The ultimate guide to Delta Sky Club access
Amenities: Hot and cold foods, certain complimentary wine and spirits, premium alcoholic beverages available for purchase, power outlets and showers.
Concourse J
Avianca VIP Lounge
Location: Near Gate J-4 in South Terminal J, post security, third floor
Hours: Open 24 hours daily. Access may be periodically restricted due to space constraints in particular during the hours of 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on busy days.
Access: All Priority Pass members. Avianca and Star Alliance passengers traveling in First Class and Business Class. LifeMiles eligible Gold and Diamond members, and Star Alliance eligible Gold members. One-day passes can be purchased, subject to availability and capacity.
Amenities: Various hot and cold food choices, self-serve bar with complimentary beer, wine, spirits, soda and juices. There is also a dedicated family room, business center equipped with computers and a printer and Wi-Fi.
LATAM VIP Lounge
Location: South Terminal J, in front of Gate J6, past Security Checkpoint
Hours: 5:30 a.m. — 1:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 4:00 a.m. — 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday
Access: All Priority Pass members plus one guest. Passengers traveling LATAM Airlines business class, Oneworld Sapphire and Emerald members as well as Oneworld business-class passengers, Lufthansa first, Austrian Airlines business class, Swiss first, Air France first, Caribbean Air first and El Al first-class passengers.
Related: LATAM opens massive new airport lounge at MIA
Amenities: Light spread of food along with complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. Additionally, a business center with MAC computers and a printer, conference room, relaxation room, private shower rooms and strong Wi-Fi.
Bonus: Non-Lounge Priority Pass Options
In addition to the Concourse D and Concourse E lounges above, Priority Pass partners with three restaurants at MIA — Air Margaritaville (pre-security) in Central Terminal Concourse E; Viena (pre-security) in Central Terminal Concourse E, and Corona Beach House (post-security) in North Terminal Concourse D, that provide guests with access to a food credit of $28-30 (not including gratuity).
However, if your Priority Pass was issued through an American Express card, the complimentary $28-30 per person credit previously issued for Priority Pass affiliated restaurants is no longer valid.
Bottom Line
One of the most coveted perks for frequent travelers with an eligible credit card is complimentary airport lounge access. Miami International Airport has a healthy dose of lounge options to choose from. Ranging from the ultra-comfortable American Express Centurion Lounge to the newly-minted Turkish Airlines Lounge and LATAM VIP Lounge, and everything else in between, there is no shortage of lounges to relax and grab a bite to eat before a flight out of Miami.
Featured image by aimintang/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 30,000 Points + $100 Away statement credit (through 1/15/2020) Terms Apply.
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: up to $100 annual CLEAR statement credit, up to $100 annual LoungeBuddy statement credit, 3x points on travel and transit, 3x points on restaurants worldwide
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits towards any eligible purchase made directly with Away in your first 3 months. Offer ends 1/15/2020.
- Plus, earn 30,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $2,000 on purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on all eligible travel, from subway swipes and window seats to hotel stays and city tours.
- Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points at restaurants worldwide.
- Receive up to $100 per year in statement credits when you use the American Express® Green Card to pay for your CLEAR® membership.
- Receive up to $100 in statement credits per year on your LoungeBuddy purchases. Use the American Express® Green Card to purchase lounge access through LoungeBuddy to any of the lounges in the LoungeBuddy network — no memberships, elite statuses, or first class tickets required.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $150 Annual Fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.