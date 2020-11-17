Match your airline elite status to Frontier Airlines for a full year and avoid most fees
If you have elite status with a major U.S. airline and you want to try out elite perks with Frontier Airlines, today is your lucky day. Until Dec. 1, 2020, you can match your elite status with other major airline loyalty programs to Frontier Airlines and enjoy Frontier status perks until Dec. 31, 2021.
While Frontier Airlines is an ultra-low-cost carrier where most things cost extra, having elite status takes away most of the sting of the airline’s a la carte approach to air travel.
For example, ever since Frontier revamped its loyalty program in 2018, Frontier elite status confers valuable benefits such as free seat assignments for your whole traveling party, free or discounted Discount Den membership, free extra legroom seats, free checked or carry-on bags, etc.
Frontier says it will only take 72 hours to verify and match your airline status, so you should have the Frontier Miles status perks at your disposal very quickly if you are eligible.
The catch? Remembering the part where everything costs extra at an ultra low-cost airline — there’s a $49 fee to apply for a status match.
However, if you think you are indeed eligible for the match and plan to fly Frontier in the next 13 months, it’s probably money well spent. With Frontier, many mid- and upper-level status perks can be used for your whole family when you travel.
The chart below will tell you which status levels are eligible for matching with Frontier, but the matching levels are pretty logical.
For example, United’s mid-tier Gold status matches to Frontier’s mid-tier Elite 50k status.
While I can’t guarantee how the status verification fee will code on your credit card, if you have any relevant airline or travel credits left to use up this year on one of your credit cards, I’d try paying with one of those cards just in case it works. Frontier states the charge will be labeled as “loyalty status.”
To request a status match that will last all through 2021, head to Frontier’s status match site by Dec. 1.
