How this $59.99 membership can pay for itself after booking one flight
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Frontier Airlines is a Denver-based, low-cost carrier that flies to over 100 domestic and three international destinations. In addition to offering low fares, Frontier offers more ways to save on travel through their Discount Den Fare Club. At $59.99 per year, members have exclusive access to DEN deals, Frontier’s lowest fares and more.
The savings are even greater for families or if you tend to travel in groups. So long as the member is on the reservation, any discounted fare can apply to up to six travelers on your reservation. Additionally, Frontier’s “Kids Fly Free” program is only available to Discount Den members. On select flights, a child age 14 or younger can fly free with the purchase of an adult Discount Den fare.
Get the latest points, miles and travel news by signing up for TPG’s free daily newsletter.
Frontier claims that members save an average of $114 per year, which is almost double the cost of a Discount Den membership. The premise is that members will enjoy savings on flights that outweigh the cost of the annual fee.
While Frontier won’t provide the most glamorous flying experience you’ll ever have, it’s arguably one of the most economical ways to travel. If you’re simply interested in getting from Point A to B, flying Frontier can be cheaper than a tank of gas. You’ll have extra change to spend while you’re at the actual destination.
In this guide, we’ll go through the benefits of Discount Den Flying Club and assess whether it’s not worth joining.
Related: Two Tickets for $26: The Math Behind a $60 Kids Fly Free Frontier Membership
In This Post
How to sign up
First, you must sign up to be a member in Frontier’s frequent flyer program, Frontier MILES. Once you log into your MyFrontier account, you can then enroll in Discount Den. If you don’t have an account, you can set one up during the purchase process.
Keep in mind that you must be at least 18 years old to join Discount Den. You’ll also pay the $59.99 fee upfront, giving you access for an entire year. Although the membership will renew automatically for the following year, you can cancel any time. Keep in mind that the membership fee is not refundable.
Again, while the Discount Den membership is not transferable, other members can still take advantage of the low fares when traveling on the same reservation. So, only one person in your party needs membership for everyone to reap the benefits.
Related: The best airline credit cards of 2020
How to book
As a Discount Den member, you can take advantage of as many Discount Den fares as you want – the more you fly, the greater the savings.
To see how a normal Frontier fare stacks up against a Discount Den fare, simply conduct a route search on flyfrontier.com. Discount Den fares are typically $10-30 cheaper than Frontier’s standard price, so it will take anywhere from 2-6 flights in one year to make the membership worth it. Again, this can be easily done if you fly often or if you tend to travel with multiple people.
Related: The best credit cards to use on low-cost carriers
Kids Fly Free
The “Kids Fly Free” program is a family-friendly feature of the Discount Den Flying Club. While only valid on select flights, the benefits of this program can be quite advantageous. By booking an adult Discount Den fare, you can also book one child under 15 completely for free on the same reservation. The following restrictions apply:
- Only round-trip, nonstop domestic flights are eligible for this offer.
- You must purchase tickets three days in advance.
- Valid for travel Monday through Thursday, and Saturday through Dec.16, 2020 and Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Dec. 17, 2020 through Sep. 8, 2021.
There are also a good number of blackout dates to be aware of. These are the current dates ineligible for the Kids Fly Free promotion from now through Sept. 2021:
- Sept. 3-7, 2020
- Oct. 8-12, 2020
- Oct. 16-18, 2020
- Nov. 19-Dec. 1, 2020
- Dec. 18, 2020-Jan. 4, 2021
- Jan. 14-18, 2021
- Feb. 11-15, 2021
- March 5-7, 2021
- March 12-14, 2021
- March 19-21, 2021
- March 26-April 5, 2021
- April 10-11, 2021
- May 27-31, 2021
- June 26-July 13, 2021
- Sept. 2-6, 2021
There are also route-based restrictions on Kids Fly Free fares:
|Trenton, NJ to/from Philadelphia, PA
|Oct. 29-Nov. 8, 2020
|Chicago, IL to/from Orlando, FL
|Dec. 17, 2020-Sept. 8, 2021
|Cleveland, OH to/from Fort Myers, FL
|Dec. 17, 2020-Sept. 8, 2021
|Cleveland, OH to/from Phoenix, AZ
|Dec. 17, 2020-Sept. 8, 2021
|Denver, CO to/from
Nashville, TN,
Miami, FL,
Myrtle Beach, SC,
Pensacola, FL,
Tampa, FL
|Dec. 17, 2020-Sept. 8, 2021
|Islip, NY, to/from Orlando, FL
|Dec. 17, 2020-Sept. 8, 2021
|Milwaukee, WI to/from Orlando, FL
|Dec. 17, 2020-Sept. 8, 2021
|Philadelphia, PA to/from Tampa, FL
|Dec. 17, 2020-Sept. 8, 2021
Keep in mind that you can’t retroactively apply this offer, as the free child’s ticket must be booked on the same reservation as the adult.
To search, simply plug in your round-trip with the correct number of adults and children on the intended reservation. As seen in the screenshot below, it’s made obvious when the Kids Fly Free offer applies to your trip.
Related: Frontier Airlines’ Kids Fly Free: The definitive guide
Alternatives to Discount Den
Frontier’s main competitor, Spirit Airlines, offers a similar program to Discount Den called the $9 Fare Club. For $59.95, members save on flights and get up to 50% off checked bags.
The fare savings can be substantial. On a test search, we found one-way fares between Los Angeles (LAX) and Dallas Fort-Worth (DFW) for $82.09. Meanwhile, the $9 Fare Club fares were $52.14 – that’s a discount of 36%.
Related: How to avoid airline bag fees on family trips
Is it worth it?
I personally wouldn’t recommend purchasing a Discount Den membership until you’re ready to book a Frontier flight. Then, compare your savings from the standard fare to the Discount Den fare. If your round-trip results in savings of $60 or more, then you might as well take advantage of the year-long membership. Just don’t forget that the membership automatically renews every year.
Additionally, if you travel often with family or with the same group of people, then it might be worth signing up. Only one member really needs the Discount Den membership to take advantage of the rates.
Otherwise, if you’re booking Frontier in a one-off situation and don’t think you’ll fly them again in the same year, the membership probably isn’t worth it. As the Discount Den Flying Club only applies to cheaper flights, it won’t help you save money on any other amenities while flying with Frontier.
Bottom line
For approximately the cost of one round-trip, Discount Den can be quite lucrative if you’re a frequent Frontier flyer. Again, only certain travelers will benefit from this membership, so assess your own needs accordingly.
While the Discount Den Flying Club gets you access to exclusive discounts and low fares, keep in mind that you’ll also have to pay for extra charges. If you’re bringing on a carry-on or a checked bag, the fees can add up quickly on low-cost carriers like Frontier.
And while travel is quite limited right now due to the coronavirus, you might want to hold off on buying a Discount Den membership until it’s safe to travel again.
Featured Photo by JT Genter / The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.