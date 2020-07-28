Two can fly for just $11 with two-day nationwide Frontier sale … with a catch
Editor’s note: As the travel industry restarts following COVID-19 shutdowns, TPG suggests that you talk to your doctor, follow health officials’ guidance and research local travel restrictions before booking that next trip. We will be here to help you prepare, whether it is for next month or next year.
Frontier Airlines has apparently decided that now is the time to test whether a low enough price is enough to entice travelers to return to the skies. The low-cost airline is offering $11 one-way nationwide flights across a variety of routes — but wait, there’s more. Believe it or not, that $11 price gets you not one ticket, but actually two tickets one-way tickets. The catch? You need to purchase a round-trip journey and have Frontier’s Discount Den membership.
But assuming those aren’t barriers to your situation, this is about as cheap as paid air travel will ever get. (And yes, you, your friend and all kids 2 and up will need to pack your mask to board your next Frontier flight.)
This $11 each way sale is valid for bookings made by July 29 and valid for travel on select dates until Dec. 17.
Should I book travel now?
There is a risk with booking travel now, even if you are booking for several months out, since there is no way to guarantee when it will be 100% safe to travel again. The CDC states that “staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick.” While we hope things will return to normal quickly, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the U.S.
While all states have at least partially reopened, several have a mandatory 14-day quarantine order in effect. If you’re booking this deal, know that many states, such as New York and New Jersey have mandatory quarantines for travelers entering from high-risk states, including California. Massachusets is asking travelers to quarantine as well. Florida is also requiring quarantine for those entering from the New York tri-state area.
It’s also important to understand the cancellation and rebooking policies for any airfare you book. Frontier Airlines is currently permitting a one-time change to travel plans without a fee, provided the change is made seven days or more before departure.
Frontier flight deals currently available
Airlines: Frontier Airlines
Routes: Many across the U.S.
Cost: $11 each way, round-trip purchase required, friend flys free using code FLYFREE
Travel Dates: Select dates until Dec. 17
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Sample itineraries
Here’s a look at some of the best deals you could book. This isn’t an exhaustive list, so you will be able to find deals between other cities as well.
Houston (IAH) to Denver (DEN) for $22 round-trip nonstop on Frontier
Chicago (ORD) to Las Vegas (LAS) for $22 round-trip nonstop on Frontier
Atlanta (ATL) to Orlando (MCO) for $22 round-trip nonstop on Frontier
How to book
There are no big tricks to find these fares. If you don’t have or want Frontier’s Discount Den membership, you can head to Google Flights and plug in your desired departure and destination cities. Filter your search to only show Frontier flights, though these flights will cost at least a few dollars more than $11. Then, use the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you and then click through to book with the airline directly or an OTA such as Expedia or Priceline.
But if you want the cheapest $11 fares and/or the friends fly free part of the offer, you’ll need to do that directly on Frontier’s website and use the discount code FLYFREE. To actually purchase the deal at that rate and/or with the free companion, you’ll need to purchase the $59 per year Discount Den.
Maximize your purchase
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns bonus points and/or provides trip protections on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve, American Express® Gold Card, Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on travel) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out this post for more on maximizing airfare purchases.
Additional reporting by Jordyn Fields.
All screenshots from Frontier.com
Featured image courtesy of Frontier Airlines.
