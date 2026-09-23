Enter now to win 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points and make kids' wishes come true
Winning the trip of a lifetime would be pretty thrilling, but we think giving back to worthy causes is even more exciting.
Luckily, you can do both starting right now — by donating to the Make-A-Wish Foundation through TPG's new Charitybuzz campaign. One lucky grand prize winner will receive 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points and a one-on-one planning session with The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly to help you plan the trip of your dreams.
Enter today: Win 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points
The more you donate, the more opportunities you have to win the grand prize. Plus, each dollar you donate will go toward making wishes come true for kids diagnosed with critical illnesses and their families through Make-A-Wish.
Since its inception, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 650,000 wishes worldwide. Many of those wishes involve travel, making this life-changing cause even nearer to our hearts.
Related: TPG and Make-A-Wish: Using the power of travel to make kids' wishes come true
TPG has partnered with Make-A-Wish since 2017 to raise awareness, funds and the airline miles necessary to give kids facing critical illnesses a chance to be kids and bring a sense of normalcy to families who have endured so much.
In 2018, TPG partnered with Make-A-Wish through a Prizeo campaign with a grand prize of 1 million airline miles. In 2022, TPG donated $1 to Make-A-Wish for every vote cast in the TPG Awards, leading to a $25,000 donation. At the following year's award ceremony, TPG recognized Make-A-Wish onstage, highlighting the organization's transformative impact on children and their families and presenting a $20,000 donation.
Also in 2023, TPG partnered with Make-A-Wish and American Airlines to bring 26 families to Walt Disney World on the "Best Flight Ever." The festivities started at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) with a party at the gate that included face painting, music, Mickey waffles and a red carpet entrance to the jet bridge.
Brian Kelly served as the flight's "chief fun attendant," and Michael James Scott, who played the Genie in "Aladdin" on Broadway, performed Disney songs up and down the aisle en route to Orlando International Airport (MCO).
And in 2025, TPG partnered with Chase to raise $360,000 for Make-A-Wish.
Enter today: Win 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points
TPG and Chase are teaming up once again, and one lucky donor will win the grand prize of 1 million Ultimate Rewards points — but if you donate at certain levels, you'll earn an exclusive reward in addition to bonus entries for the prize drawing. For example, you could earn a signed copy of Brian Kelly's book, "How to Win at Travel," or exclusive TPG merch like luggage tags, hats, T-shirts, Yeti tumblers and more.
All it takes is a donation of at least $15 to be entered into the sweepstakes.
Ready to make life-changing wishes come true and enter for the chance to win 1 million Chase Ultimate Rewards points toward the trip of a lifetime? Enter today!