Lufthansa parks entire A380 fleet due to sharp decline in demand
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Lufthansa, Germany’s flag carrier and Europe’s largest legacy airline, has decided to temporarily ground its fleet of 14 Airbus A380s due to a sharp decline in bookings since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news
According to an internal memo, the airline is only seeing a load factor of about 35% on its largest aircraft, a grim number that illustrates just how severe the drop in demand for air travel has been.
The superjumbos will be parked at least through the end of May, and will remain at the airline’s hubs in Frankfurt (FRA) and Munich (MUC). Lufthansa’s A380s have a total capacity of over 500 seats in a four-class configuration: first, business, premium economy and economy. Before the outbreak worsened in Europe, the airline flew the jets to Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA) and San Francisco (SFO) in the U.S.
The decision to ground the carrier’s largest aircraft comes just after it announced that it would be reducing its capacity by as much as 50% due to the drastic decline in demand. It’s also planning to implement cost-saving measures to help the airline weather the storm of bad news that the entire industry is facing at the moment.
Related: Coronavirus flight waivers and changes
It’s not just Lufthansa that’s taking action to mitigate the fallout from the spread of the coronavirus. U.S. airlines have reduced and/or suspended service to areas that are centers of the disease’s outbreak including mainland China, South Korea, Japan and Italy.
And yesterday, Cabo Verde Airlines became the first foreign carrier to suspend service to the U.S. as a result of the worsening outbreak of the coronavirus.
Featured image by Zach Griff/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.