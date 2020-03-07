Cabo Verde Airlines first to suspend a US route amid coronavirus slump
Beginning Sunday, Cabo Verde Airlines will suspend its route between Sal, Cape Verde and Washington, D.C. through May 31.
This appears to be the first airline to suspend service to the U.S. because of fears about coronavirus in North America.
Previous route suspensions, such as those of U.S. airlines to destinations in Asia and Europe, have been in response to outbreak clusters abroad.
In a statement, Cabo Verde Airlines said the route suspension is a response to decreasing demand as a result of the virus.
“The current virus outbreak is affecting airlines worldwide. As a result of the outbreak, passenger demand has decreased significantly. Consequently, airlines have been reducing their flight schedules which also impacts Cabo Verde Airlines,” the statement said. The airline added that affected customers will be contacted with rebooking options, and emphasized that there are no known COVID-19 cases on the Cape Verde islands.
“Cabo Verde Airlines considers that Sal Island and the archipelago remains a safe destination for travelers and the airline will continue to serve other destinations in accordance with market demand,” the statement said.
The carrier’s service to Boston does not appear to be affected.
