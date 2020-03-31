Legoland New York delays grand opening date to 2021
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Once upon a time, before COVID-19, many families living in the NYC area were counting down the weeks until a new option for family fun opened within an easy driving distance. Legoland New York was set to open in Goshen, New York — just 60 miles northwest of New York City in the Hudson Valley, on July 4, 2020. However, the opening has now been pushed back pretty significantly into 2021.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
A portion of the official announcement reads:
In adherence to the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and evolving restrictions from state and local governments in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Legoland® New York Resort and parent company Merlin Entertainments regret to announce the postponement of the Resort opening until 2021. The measure is consistent with the closure of venues and postponement of events worldwide.
Nothing is more important to us than the health, safety and security of our team, the partners we work with and the communities we serve,” said Legoland New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson. “We are in an unprecedented situation that has affected businesses worldwide. By opening Legoland New York Resort in 2021 we are building an attraction that not only meets our high standards, it also gives our guests the best possible experience.
The available information goes on to share that those who already hold a Legoland New York annual pass or single-day ticket will be able to use those when the resort opens in 2021. Also scheduled to (hopefully) open in 2021, is a 250-room hotel that will offer four different Lego-themed rooms: Castle, Ninjago, Pirate and Lego Friends. There is no rescheduled firm opening date in 2021 provided at this time.
Visit TPG’s guide to all coronavirus news and updates
Theme parks around the world, including Disney World, Universal Studios and other Legoland resorts remain closed with no set reopening timeline. Here’s a look at other major event cancellations and closures related to COVID-19.
Featured image courtesy of Legoland New York
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.