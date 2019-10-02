This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
New Yorkers won’t have to fly all the way to Orlando to take their kids to LEGOLAND this summer.
With the opening of Legoland New York on July 4, 2020, in Goshen, New York — just 60 miles northwest of New York City in the Hudson Valley — it will be a whole lot easier to enjoy a weekend or even a day at a theme park. According to the builder, Merlin Entertainments Group, this will be the largest Legoland theme park ever built. The resort will cover 150 acres when it opens, but the full site is more than 500 acres, which allows for plenty of future expansion.
If you’re not in the immediate New York metropolitan area, you can fly to nearby New York Stewart International Airport (SWF), which is served by Allegiant, American, Delta and JetBlue. The park is a quick drive from there.
With the announcement of opening day on the Fourth of July, the park is promoting a limited-time offer to upgrade existing First to Play and Play passes. (These were special advance ticket deals available back in April. They are no longer for sale, but you can buy other passes now.)
If you did buy one of those ticket types, you can now upgrade to a Premium Pass for $40 per person (ages 3 and older). Premium Pass holders can visit any day Legoland New York is open, with no blackout dates. Additional perks include free standard parking and up to 20% off dining and 10% off retail purchases. The upgrade offer expires Oct. 31, 2019.
Special preview days before July 4 for First to Play and Play Pass holders will be announced soon.
If you didn’t buy a First to Play or Play Pass when they were announced last spring, you can still purchase a Premium Pass for $134.99 per person (ages 3 and up). You’ll get unlimited admission to Legoland New York for 12 months from your first visit, free parking and admission to special events. A less expensive Standard Pass (minus the free parking) and a more expensive Gold Pass (that includes admission to more than 30 Merlin North America attractions in addition to Legoland New York) are also for sale.
If you don’t want to go the annual pass route, single-day tickets at the gate are $79.99 for adults (13 and older) and $69.99 for kids ages 3 to 12. You can knock a few bucks off those prices by buying online in advance.
Without an annual pass, parking will cost you $25 per day, or $20 if purchased in advance online.
Legoland New York, designed for kids ages 2 to 12 and their families, is slated to have more than 50 rides and attractions arranged in themed lands.
In 2021, a 250-room hotel will open on site and offer four different Lego-themed rooms: Castle, Ninjago, Pirate and Lego Friends.
If Lego New York is on your radar for a summertime trip, now may be the right time to purchase tickets at a discount in advance of its July 4, 2020, opening day. Just be sure to pay for your tickets with a credit card that rewards you for entertainment or theme-park spending.
Featured image courtesy of Legoland New York.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.