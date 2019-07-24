This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It might be midsummer, but now is the right time to strategize for your winter ski savings. Just this week it was announced that 17 mountains across the country have been added to the Epic Pass. And now we’ve got word that the Epic Schoolkids Packs — which gifts four days of free skiing to kids — are available for the 2019–2020 season. The Epic Schoolkids Colorado Pack is available to kids in Colorado and beyond while the Epic Schoolkids Utah Pack is reserved for Utah residents.
All About the Epic Schoolkids Colorado Pack
Let’s break down the the deal for kids skiing free in Colorado:
Who’s Eligible for Free Skiing in Colorado?
Kids in kindergarten through 5th grade can sign up for the Epic Schoolkids Colorado Pack. You don’t need to be a Colorado resident to take advantage of this deal but you do need to sign up in person. If you’re not a local, or within easy driving distance to the participating resorts, watch for summertime airfare deals to get you and your kids out to Colorado for a quick trip so you can sign up and enjoy an end-of-summer mountain break. If you’ve got Southwest’s Companion Pass or can time a Frontier Kids Fly Free or Friends Fly Free flight, it might be worth it to make the trip. This is especially true if you’ve got multiple children that are eligible for the pack and you plan to ski in Colorado for at least four days during the 2019–2020 season.
What Does the Program Include?
Kids get one free first-timer ski or ride lesson with complimentary equipment rental (at one resort only), plus four free days of free skiing or snowboarding at any of the following resorts:
- Vail (800-475-4543)
- Beaver Creek (800-475-4543)
- Breckenridge (888-200-9081)
- Keystone (800-255-3715)
- Crested Butte — NEW for the 2019–2020 season (844-330-1625)
Kids 3 and older can get a ski lesson; snowboard lessons are available for kids 7 and up. You have to sign your kid up for a first-timer lesson during specific date ranges that include December 1–14, 2019; January 11–17, 2020; and January 20–31, 2020. Reservations are required, so call ahead.
Are There Any Blackout Dates?
Yes. The pack is subject to holiday restrictions and blackout dates, including:
- Friday, November 29–Saturday, November 30, 2019
- Thursday, December 26, 2019–Tuesday, December 31, 2019
- Saturday, January 18, 2020
- Saturday, February 15, 2020-Sunday, February 16, 2020
How Can My Kid Sign Up?
Head to your local Front Range Epic Mountain Gear center to enroll. (Note that you can’t enroll at the Frisco Epic Mountain Gear location.) Your child must be present in order to register. Bring along a copy of your kid’s report card, student ID, birth certificate or passport.
While there is no written expiration date, this is a limited-time offer, so you should register your child ASAP before the window closes.
What to Know About the Epic Schoolkids Utah Pack
The Utah ski deal for kids is a bit different from the program in Colorado. For starters, only residents of Utah can sign up for the Epic Schoolkids Utah Pack. While that requirement might be a bummer for some, the good news for Utah kids is that they will actually get five days of free skiing and snowboarding at Park City Mountain instead of the four days that are promised in the Colorado program. Like the Colorado Pack, Utah kids from kindergarten to 5th grade also get a one-time ski/ride lesson with free equipment rental.
The blackout dates in Utah are the same as what’s listed above for Colorado and the date ranges for reserving ski/ride lessons are also the same. Call the Park City Ski School Reservations line at (800) 472-6309 to reserve your child’s ski lesson. Ski lessons are for kids ages 3 and up and snowboard lessons are bookable for kids 7 and older.
The real boon for parents in Utah is the fact that they can register their kids for this program online instead of showing up at the mountain with their kid. You’ll just need a copy of their report card or transcript, school ID from a Utah school, or birth certificate and a copy of the parent’s Utah state driver’s license.
Bottom Line
If your family plans to ski in Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone or Crested Butte in the 2019–2020 season—and you can easily get to Colorado now—it may make sense to sign your children up for the Epic SchoolKids Colorado Pack. Who doesn’t want four free days of skiing plus a one-time lesson? Considering a four-day lift ticket for a 5- to 12-year-old can cost more than $250 at Keystone next January, the Epic SchoolKids Pack offers real value.
And, if you live in Utah, the deal is even better. Your kids get five free days of skiing or snowboarding plus the one-time lesson and equipment rental. A five-day lift ticket in Park City in January for 5- to 12-year-olds is pricing out at $420. Why not keep that money in your pocket?
Featured image courtesy of Keystone Resorts
